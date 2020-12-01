expand
Ad Spot

December 1, 2020

Russell Jenkins

By Obituaries

Published 11:16 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Russell Edward Jenkins, 90, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Elliot Nursing and Rehab in Sandy Hook, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Russell “Rusty” Jenkins Jr. and Charles Hutton.

Russell is survived by his wife, Judy Jenkins; three daughters, Jana (Denny) Bryant, Tina (Mark) Scott and Sandra (John) Massie; one son, Matthew (Melynda) Brolin; one sister, Faye Whitaker; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Ironton.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

More News

Russell Jenkins

Kiwanis’ virtual 5K Reindeer Run deadline of Dec. 13 draws near

Allen sparks Lady Dragons key OVC win over Hornets

Lady Tigers fall to Gallipolis in OT

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With the COVID-19 pandemic still severe this holiday season, do you plan to your Christmas shopping in person this year or will you be going online?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business