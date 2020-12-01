Ward, Lady Panthers top Redwomen, 51-36

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — Maddie Ward carried the Chesapeake Lady Panthers for three quarters before being shut down.

However, Emily Duncan was there to pick up the baton.

Ward scored 18 of her 21 points over three quarter as Chesapeake 34-25, but Duncan got 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter and the Lady Panthers got a 51-36 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Rock Hill Redwomen on Monday.

Chesapeake (1-0, 1-0) had three players in double figures as Blake Anderson added 11 points.

Cigi Pancake scored 14 points and Hadyn Bailey scored 10 to pace Rock Hill (1-3, 0-1).

The game featured 41 fouls with three players fouling out. Chesapeake converted 17 of 29 foul shots and Rock Hill just 6 of 21.

Chesapeake led 9-6 after the first quarter with Ward getting 8 of the points including 4 foul shots. Pancake and Bailey combined for Rock Hill’s points.

Anderson hit a 3-pointer and had 6 points and Ward was 4-of-4 at the foul line as Chesapeake went up 23-18 lead at the break.

Emma Scott, Bailey and Pancake each hit 3-pointers.

The Lady Panthers went up 34-25 after three quarters as Ward and Anderson combined for all 11 points. Pancake had 5 of Rock Hill’s 7 points.

In the fourth quarter, Duncan hit a 3-pointers and sank 3-of-5 free throws and Robin Isaacs added two more foul shots as Chesapeake began to pull away.

Rock Hill plays at Ironton Thursday at 6:30.

Chesapeake 9 14 11 16 = 51

Rock Hill 6 12 7 11 = 36

CHESAPEAKE (1-0, 1-0): Kandace Pauley 1 0 1-2 3, Jessica Dillon 0 0 0-0 0, Robin Isaacs 0 0 2-2 2, Blake Anderson 3 1 2-6 11, Lexi Stapleton 0 0 0-0 0, Maddie Ward 3 2 9-12 21, Emily Duncan 34 1 3-7 14, Hannah Webb 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 4 17-29 51. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: Isaacs.

ROCK HILL (1-3, 0-1): Aleigha Matney 1 0 1-5 3, Hadyn B ailey 2 1 3-4 10, Emma Scott 0 1 0-2 3, Taylor Clark 1 0 0-0 2, Hope Easterling 0 0 1-4 1, Jaina Bailey 0 0 0-2 0, Cigi Pancake 5 1 1-6 14, MaKenzie Hanshaw 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 6 4 6-21 36. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Matney, Easterling.