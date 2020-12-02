Editorial: A boost for good causes

Recently, the United Way of the River Cities and Advantage Toyota announced the recipients of Big Cover Up awards for this year.

The match-based grant program awards funds to school based projects for the needy.

Four high schools in Lawrence County — South Point, Fairland, Symmes Valley and Dawson-Bryant — had student groups that received awards for work they are doing.

Whether providing clothes, food or Christmas gifts, these organizations have brought joy to many children in the county during the holidays and it is good to see support from the community for what they are doing.

We commend United Way and Advantage Toyota for theses awards, which have been given out for two decades.

Not only do these charitable programs help the needy, but they also instill good citizenship in the students who take part in them.

And we urge individuals and businesses across the Tri-State to consider making further contributions to these efforts.