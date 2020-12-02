Raiders hold on to edge Vikings

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

BIDWELL — The main story was a battle between the Symmes Valley Vikings and River Valley Raiders.

But in a subplot, it was the Vikings’ Luke Leith vs. the Raiders’ Jordan Lambert in what proved to be an even offensive battle.

Lambert scored 31 points including 12 in the fourth quarter as the Raiders took a 71-65 win on Tuesday over the Vikings despite Leith’s 30 points, 16 rebounds and three steals.

The Vikings (0-1) went up 17-14 in the first quarter as Leith scored 6 points and Drew Scherer had 5 points including a 3-point goal. Dylon Fulks — who scored 18 points on the night — got 88 points for the Raiders.

Jordan Lambert hit a 3-pointers and scored 9 points and Jance Lambert had 5 points with a triple as the Raiders cut the deficit to 31-30 at the half.

Leith scored 9 points in the quarter Levi Best had a trey and Grayson Walsh added a pair of foul shots.

River Valley (2-0) went head 50-49 after the third quarter as Jordan Lambert and Fulks scored 8 points each. Leith had 9 more points to keep the Vikings on the Raiders’ heels.

But Jordan Lambert scored his 12 points including 4-of-5 at the foul line and River Valley pulled away late.

Leith got 6 points, Walsh had a trifecta and scored 5 points and Caden Brammer added a trey for the Vikings in the quarter.

Sym. Valley 17 14 18 16 = 65

River Valley 14 16 20 21 = 71

SYMMES VALLEY (0-1): Caden Brammer 1 1 0-0 5, Luke Leith 13 0 4-5 30, Ethan Patterson 0 0 0-0 0, Josh Ferguson 2 0 3-6 7, Grayson Walsh 1 1 2-5 7, Levi Best 1 1 1-2 6, Drew Scherer 2 1 0-0 7 Logan Justice 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 25-63 11-18 65. 3-pt goals: 4-12 (Brammer 1-2, Patterson 0-1, Walsh 1-1, Best 1-1, Scherer 1-5, Justice 0-2). Rebounds: 12-O, 22-D = 34 (Leith 16, Brammer 6). Assists: 13 (Brammer 3, Walsh 3, Best 3). Steals: 8 (Leith 3, Scherer 2). Blocks: 2 (Scherer 2). Turnovers: 12. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

RIVER VALLEY (2-0): Dylan Fulks 8 0 2-7 18, Jance Lambert 2 1 0-0 7, Chase Barton 1 1 0-0 5, Trey Russell 2 0 0-0 4, Jordan Lambert 11 1 6-9 31, Kade Alderman1 0 0-0 2, Mason Rhoades 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 27 3 8-16 71. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.