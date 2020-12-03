expand
December 3, 2020

Susan Little

Published 12:22 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

Susan D. Little, 71, of Ironton, died on Dec. 1, 2020.

Visitation will be held 11 a.m.–noon Saturday at Mamre Baptist Church in Kitts Hill, with funeral service beginning at noon. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Ironton, following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, Susan has requested donations be made to Jeremiah 38 Ministries. Donations may be made online at www.jeremiah38.org

For visitation and funeral service, the family requests that all guests wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with the services.

