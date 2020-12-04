Larry Browning

Nov. 17, 1941–Dec. 3, 2020

Larry G. Browning, 79, of Ironton, passed away on Dec. 3, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Larry was born on Nov. 17, 1941, in Ironton, a son of the late Stanley and Georgia Jones Browning.

A graduate of Ironton High School, Larry served in the U.S. Air Force.

He retired from AK-Steel.

Larry is survived by his wife, Patricia Kiser Browning; daughters Jolinda (Jim) Hall, of Ironton; Michelle Browning, of Portsmouth; Claudette (Terry) Hapney, of Worthington, Kentucky; Paulette (Brian) Moore, of Ironton; grandchildren, Jasun (Amanda) Walker, of Ironton, Brittany (Nathan) Pinkerman, of Willow Wood, Brandon (Julie) Walker, of Ironton; Josh Walker, of Ironton; Tanner Wilson, Hunter Moore, and Tori Moore of Ironton; and Brock Hapney, Blake Hapney and Siyan Hapney, of Worthington; in addition to 13 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service is at noon on Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, in Ironton with the Rev. Charles Lane officiating. Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street in Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.