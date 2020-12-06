Lady Panthers fall at New Boston

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

NEW BOSTON — It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog.

Despite having only five players — one of which fouled out with three minutes to play — the New Boston Lady Tigers battled to a 57-52 win over the Chesapeake Lady Panthers on Saturday.

“We did not play very well at all. But give New Boston credit. They play hard the whole game,” said Lady Panthers’ coach Chris Ball.

Cadence Williams scored 22 points, Kenzie Whitley 17 points and Dylan O’Rourke had 11 points before fouling out to lead New Boston (3-1) to its third straight win.

Maddie Ward scored 16 points, Blake Anderson 15 and Emily Duncan 14 to lead the Lady Panthers (1-1).

New Boston took a 10-8 first quarter lead and stretched it to 27-21 at the half as Whitley had 9 points and O’Rourke scored 7 points. Each player hit a 3-pointer.

Duncan scored 6 points in the quarter and 10 in the first half.

Ward had 7 points and Anderson 5 in the third quarter to rally Chesapeake to within 40-36.

Anderson hit 4-of-8 free throws and scored 8 points while Ward got 4 more points in the fourth quarter, but Williams scored 14 points including 6-of-6 at the foul line.

The Lady Panthers are at Ironton on Tuesday.

Chesapeake 8 13 15 15 = 52

New Boston 10 17 13 17 = 57

CHESAPEAKE (1-1): Kandace Pauley 0 0 0-0 0, Robin Isaacs 0 1 0-0 3, Blake Anderson 5 0 5-12 15, Brooklyn McComas 1 0 0-0 2, Leah Shields 1 0 0-0 2, Maddie Ward 5 0 6-6 16, Emily Duncan 7 0 0-0 14. Totals: 19 1 11-18 52. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Isaacs.

NEW BOSTON (3-1): Cadence Williams 7 0 8-10 22, Shelby Easter 2 0 3-4 7, Kenzie Whitley 4 2 3-4 17, Dylan O’Rourke 4 1 0-0 11, Cassie Williams 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 3 14-18 57. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: O’Rourke.