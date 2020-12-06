Lady Rebels win shootout with Lady Vikings, 64-61

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

MERCERVILLE — The shots were finding their target for the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings.

However, the problem was the South Gallia Lady Rebels were doing the same thing.

In an offensive shootout, South Gallia outscored the Lady Vikings 64-61 on Saturday.

Symmes Valley was 22-of-48 from the field including 5-of-10 from behind the arc.

“We shot the ball really well, we just couldn’t get enough stops on defense,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce.

“We showed improvement from game one. We just have to keep working to get better. Desiree had a really good game with 25 points and 12 rebounds.”

Desiree Simpson did have a good game. In fact, it was very good as she led the Lady Vikings with 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Kylie Thompson hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points. Morgan Lyons had a strong all-around game with 10 points, 7 assists and 3 steals. Jenna Malone and Spring Ross grabbed 8 rebounds each.

South Gallia (1-1) was led by three players in double figures as Macie Sanders scored 18, Ryleigh Halley 16 and Kennedy Lambert 12.

The Lady Rebels took a 24-21 lead in the first quarter as five different players scored led by Lambert with 8 points including a 3-pointer and Halley had 6 points.

Thompson hit a pair of trifectas as she and Simpson scored 7 points each in the quarter.

Simpson had 8 more points in the second quarter but South Gallia was able to go ahead 39-35 at the half.

The Lady Rebels added a point to the lead in the third quarter as Sanders scored 6 points.

But Symmes Valley mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter as Simpson scored 6 points and Lyons had 5 more. Sanders scored 7 points and Lindsey Wells hit a 3-pointer to help the Lady Rebels keep their lead.

Sym. Valley 21 14 10 16 = 61

South Gallia 24 15 11 14 = 64

SYMMES VALLEY (0-2): Jenna Malone 2 0 2-2 6, Morgan Lyons 2 1 3-4 10, Jordan Ellison 2 0 0-0 4, Desiree Simpson 10 0 5-7 25, Kylie Thompson 1 3 1-3 12, Hailee Gordon 0 0 0-0 0, Kelsi Gothard 0 1 0-0 3, Alison Klaiber 0 0 0-0 0, Spring Ross 0 0 1-3 1. Totals: 22-48 12-18 61. 3-pt. goals: 5-10. Rebounds: 34 (Simpson 12, Malone 8, Ross 8). Assists: 14 (Lyons 7, Malone 3). Steals: Lyons 3, Simpson 2). Turnovers: 19. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH GALLIA (1-1): Lindsey Wells 0 1 0-0 3, Tori Triplett 2 1 2-3 9, Macie Sanders 6 0 6-7 18, Bella Cochran 0 0 0-0 0, Jessie Rutt 3 0 0-0 6, Kennedy Lambert 4 1 1-2 12, Ryleigh Halley 7 0 2-2 16. Totals: 22 3 11-14 64. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Rutt.