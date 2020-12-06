Porter’s 34 points keys Dragons win

Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — Aiden Porter is not a one-man offense. But that didn’t stop him from trying.

Porter scored a career-high 34 points as he led the Fairland Dragons to a 52-40 win over the Zane Trace Pioneers on Saturday.

Porter made 10-of-19 field goal attempts including 4-of-8 from the arc and he was a perfect 10-of-10 at the foul line.

Fairland (2-0) did not have another player in double figures but Jacob Polcyn had 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals, Jordan Williams 6 rebounds, Clayton Thomas 3 assists and Gavin Hunt 3 steals.

Nalin Robinson had 17 points and 6 rebounds to pace the Pioneers (0-3).

Porter scored 10 points in the first quarter as Fairland took a 12-8 lead.

The Pioneers sliced a point off the lead to make it 23-20 at the half as five different players scored.

Porter and Hunt had 4 points each and Polcyn hit a trifecta to account for the Fairland scoring.

The Dragons opened up a 40-28 lead in the third quarter as Porter hit three 3-pointers and Thomas added hit a pair of treys. Robinson hit a 3-pointer and had 6 of the Pioneers 8 points in the quarter.

Each team scored 12 points in the fourth quarter. Porter nailed another triple and scored 11 points including 6-of-6 at the foul line.

Zane Trace 8 12 8 12 = 40

Fairland 12 11 17 12 = 52

ZANE TRACE (0-3): Austen Ison 2 0 0-0 4, Ethan Nelson 1 0 0-0 2, Ben Nichols 3 0 2-2 8, Nalin Robinson 6 1 2-3 17, Trey Miller 1 1 0-0 5, Xander Ream 0 0 0-0 0, Kanin Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Carter Hill 1 0 0-0 2, Kyle Stonerock 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 17-34 4-5 40. 3-pt goals: 2-7. Rebounds: 18 (Robinson 6, Nichols 5). Assists 2. Steals: 5 (Nichols 2, Robinson 2). Turnovers: 17. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: Nichols.

FAIRLAND (2-0): Jacob Polcyn 1 1 1-2 6, Aiden Porter 6 4 10-10 34, Gavin Hunt 3 0 0-0 6, Clayton Thomas 0 2 0-0 6, J.D. Thacker 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Williams 0 0 0-0 0, Zander Schmidt 0 0 0-0 0, Nate Thacker 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-41 11-13 52. 3-pt goals: 7-22. Rebounds: 22 (Williams 6, Polcyn 5). Assists: 8 (Thomas 3, Polcyn 3). Steals: 7 (Hunt 3, Polcyn 3). Turnovers: 10. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.