Rebels turn back Vikings, 68-58

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

MERCERVILLE — It was a down and up game for the Symmes Valley Vikings.

The Vikings started bad, did well, slumped again and finished strong. But the rollercoaster ride was not very amusing as the Vikings lost 68-58 to the South Gallia Rebels on Saturday.

The Vikings (1-2) struggled with their shooting from the field. They hit 21-of-60 field goal attempts for 35 percent including just 4-of-18 from beyond the arc. They were 12-of-18 at the foul line while the Rebels were 26-of-40 at the line.

Luke Leith had 16 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Vikings. Caden Brammer had 12 points and Grayson Walsh added 10.

Jaxxin Mabe scored 19 points and Brayden Hammond 18 to pace the Rebels (2-0).

South Gallia went 10-of-13 from the foul line in the first quarter and jumped in front 16-8.

The Vikings’ offense came to life in the second quarter as each team scored 18 points and it was 34-26 at the half.

The Vikings had six different players score in the quarter and convert 6-of-8 free throws.

Hammond and Ean Combs combined for 12 points in the quarter for the Rebels.

The third quarter saw the Vikings dip again with just 11 points. Leith and Walsh combined for 9 of the points.

Hammond had 8 points and Mabe hit a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter for the Rebels

Symmes Valley outscored the Rebels 21-14 in the fourth quarter as Leigh scored 6 points and Brammer drained a pair of triples, but South Gallia was 10-of-14 at the foul line with Mabe 7-of-9 to seal the win.

Sym. Valley 8 18 11 21 = 58

South Gallia 16 18 20 14 = 68

SYMMES VALLEY (1-1): Logan Brace 0 0 0-0 0, Caden Brammer 2 2 2-2 12, Luke Leith 7 0 4-9 18, Ethan Patterson 0 0 0-0 0, Josh Ferguson 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Webb 1 0 2-3 4, Grayson Walsh 2 2 0-0 10, Levi Best 1 0 0-0 2, Drew Scherer 2 0 2-2 6, Eli Patterson 0 0 2-2 2, Logan Justice 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 21-60 12-18 58. 3-pt goals: 4-18. Rebounds: 17-O, 21-D = 38 (Leith 12, El. Patterson 6, Webb 5). Assists: 14 (Best 3, Justice 2, Ferguson 2, Brammer 2). Steals: 11 (Scherer 4, El. Patterson 2, Justice 2). Blocks: 1 (Scherer). Turnovers: 23. Fouls: 26. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH GALLIA (2-0): Garrett Fralee 1 0 0-0 2, Davin Siders 0 0 0-0 0, Blaik Saunders 1 0 6-6 8, Jaxxin Mabe 1 2 11-17 19, Brayden Hammond 7 0 4-7 18, Tristen Saber 5 0 4-8 14, Ean Combs 3 0 1-2 7. Totals: 18 2 26-40 68. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.