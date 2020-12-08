James Worley

March 31, 1945–Dec. 5, 2020

James “Jim” Lee Worley, 75, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

The Lawrence County native was born March 31, 1945, a son to the late Buel “Pete” Thursten Worley and Gladys Vanderhoof Worley.

He married his wife, Dianna Cantrell Worley, on Nov. 18, 1962.

Jim attended Symmes Valley Schools graduating in 1963. He spent 25 years at the Ironton Machine Shop before opening his own business, Worley’s Machine & Fab, for the past 30 years.

Jim was of the Baptist faith and attended Etna Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Betty (Gib) Owens

brother, Richard “Dick” Worley; infant brother, Kenny Worley; brother-in-law, Bill Ackerman; and brother-in-law, Sherman Runyan.

In addition to his wife, Dianna, he is survived by son, Dwayne (Margie) Worley, of Pedro; daughter, Tamie (Larry) Reed, of Ironton; grandson, Brandon (Megan) Worley, of Ironton; granddaughter, Sara Beth (C.J.) Ratliff, of Ironton; grandson, Logan Reed, of Ironton; great-granddaughter, Gracie Worley, of Ironton; great-grandson, Reed Worley, of Ironton; sister, Barbara Ackerman, of Pedro; sister, Louise Runyon, of Lancaster; sister, Wanda (Ronnie) Callicoat, of Willow Wood; sister, Rita (Butch) Conley, of Pedro; sister-in-law, Fran Worley, of Ironton; special friends, Lance and Jackie Harris, of Pedro; and Chuck and Tammy Jones, of Ironton; and many nieces and nephews who will miss him greatly.

Funeral services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Greg Frasure officiating. Visitation will be Friday at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

