Unbeaten Lady Titans top hard-fighting Lady Flyers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

When you play a tough team like the Portsmouth Notre Dame Lady Titans, you better be ready to play tough.

The St. Joseph Lady Flyers did play tough but the Lady Titans were just too tough as they posted a 59-26 Southern Ohio Conference win on Monday.

“The girls battled and played so hard tonight against one of the best teams in the area,” said Lady Flyers’ coach Bart Burcham.

“I’m not one who is into moral victories, but especially tonight, the first half was night and day from our last game.”

Ava Hassel drained seven 3-pointers and scored 25 point to lead the Lady Titans. Annie Dettwiller and Claire Dettwiller combined for 15 points.

Bella Whaley scored 15 points to lead the Lady Flyers (0-2, 0-2). Gracie Damron and Whaley had 7 rebounds each and Emilee Blankenship grabbed 3 boards.

Hassel hit four 3-pointers as Notre Dame went up 14-9 the first quarter. Whaley hit trifecta and scored 7 points while Chloe Sheridan had the other basket.

Hassel hit two more treys and scored 10 points as Notre Dame took a 30-15 halftime lead. Whaley scored all 6 of St. Joseph’s points in the quarter.

The Lady Titans went on a 17-0 run to begin the second half and opened up an insurmountable 47-19 lead.Kamryn Bradford hit two 3-pointers with Annie Dettwiller and Hassel adding one each.

St. Joseph hosts New Boston on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Notre Dame 14 16 17 12 = 59

St. Joseph 9 6 4 7 = 26

NOTRE DAME (3-0, 3-0): Ava Hassel 1 7 2-2 25, Kamryn Bradford 0 2 0-0 6, Annie Dettwiller 2 1 1-2 8, Claire Dettwiller 3 0 1-2 7, Annabelle Ball 1 0 0-0 2, Ashley Holtgrewe 0 0 0-0 0, Katie Strickland 2 0 0-0 4, Gracie Ashley 10 5-6 7. Totals: 10 10 9-12 59. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

ST. JOSEPH (0-2, 0-2): Emilee Blankenship 0 0 1-2 1, Emma Whaley 1 0 2-2 4, Chloe Sheridan 1 0 0-0 2, Gracie Damron 1 0 1-2 3, Bella Whaley 4 1 4-6 15, Laiken Unger 0 0 1-2 1, Addie Philabaun 0 0 0-0 0, Riley Daniels 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 1 9-14 26. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None. Rebounds: xx (Blankenship 3, Damron 7, B. Whaley 7, Unger 2, E. Whaley 2, Sheridan 1, Daniels 1, Philabaun 1).