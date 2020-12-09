Carrico gets 2nd defensive POY award; 12 area players named to D5 All-Ohio team

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The Ironton Fighting Tigers dominated the All-Ohio selections from Southeast Ohio and senior linebacker Reid Carrico was one of the most dominating of the players not only in the district but across the football talent-rich state of Ohio.

Carrico and eight other Ironton players were honored by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association that announced is Division 5 and Division 6 All-Ohio teams on Tuesday.

The Chesapeake Panthers were also honored with three All-Ohio players on the honorable mention team.

For the second straight year, Carrico was not only a first team selection at linebacker in Division 5 but was also honored as the Defensive Player of the Year.

A finalist for the Mr. Football award, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Carrico is set to enroll early at Ohio State.

Joining Carrico on the All-Ohio first team are senior offensive lineman Matthew Davis and senior placekicker Jimmy Mahlmeister.

Earning second team honors were senior defensive linemen Dalton Crabtree and Gunnar Crawford. Third team honors went to senior wide receiver Trent Hacker and senior defensive back Kyle Howell.

Ironton also had senior center Rocky White and senior linebacker Cameron Deere on the honorable mention team.

The Panthers had senior quarterback Donald Richendollar, senior wide receiver and junior defensive lineman Nick Burns named All-Ohio.

The 6-foot, 210-pound Davis was outstanding last season at guard but shifted to tackle to fill a void and performed exceptionally well.

Mahlmeister made 62 of his extra points in his first year as a placekicker. He had a bad snap on another extra point play and twice the kick was blocked. He also kicked two field goals and his 42-yarder against Chesapeake was a school record.

Crabtree played linebacker and defensive line. He had 42 stops with 11 tackles for a loss.

Crawford had 35 tackles from defensive end and racked up 12 tackles for a loss that includes seven quarterback sacks.

Hacker (6-2, 175) was a three-year starter and was the team’s leading receiver with 18 receptions for 405 yards and four touchdowns. Although the offense attempted to spread the ball around in the passing game, Hacker proved to be the team’s clutch receiver.

A special mention selection last season, the 5-11, 185-pound Deere had 46 tackles including 10 tackles for a loss this season.

White (5-11, 235) was a three-year starter and earned all-district honors for the first time this season and capped his career with the honorable mention selection.

The Panthers’ 5-9, 175-pound Richendollar was 31-of-55 passing 471 yards and six touchdowns while running for 568 yards and scoring 11 TDs.

Sentz (5-9, 150) led the Panthers with 22 receptions for 348 yards and seven touchdowns. The 6-2, 280-pound behemoth Burns was honored on defense but dominated on both sides of the ball.

It marks the third straight year Carrico has been named All-Ohio. He was named to the All-Ohio team as a running back in his sophomore season.

Carrico is part of a short but elite list of Ironton players who have earned state player of the year honors but is the first to repeat the honor.

Ken Fritz was the 1975 Class AA Lineman of the Year, quarterback Mark Lutz was selected the Division 3 Offensive Player of the Year in 1988, running back Jermon Jackson was the Division 3 Offensive Player of the Year in 1993 and linebacker Redgie Arden was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2000.

Defensively, Carrico did not log as many minutes this season due to so many lopsided wins and the shortened season. However, he still had 73 tackles with 35 solo stops including 15 tackles for a loss and three quarterback sacks.

During his senior season, the speedy Carrico rushed 164 times f or 1,544 yards — a 9.4 yards per carry average — and he scored 27 touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns including the game-winning 23-yard catch-and-run against Cincinnati Roger Bacon that vaulted the Fighting Tigers into the state championship game for the second straight year.

Ironton finished 11-1 and state runners-up for the second straight season after losing to Kirtland in the state championship game.

Selections are based on the regular season.

2020 Division V All-Ohio Football Teams

Offensive Player of the Year: Corey Kiner, Roger Bacon, sr.

Defensive Player of the Year: Reid Carrico, Ironton, sr.

Coaches of the Year: Daniel Shirey, Baltimore Liberty Union and Matt Dzierwa, Tontogany Otsego

First Team Offense

QB: Jacob Brown, Burton Berkshire, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Joseph Dzierwa, Tontogany Otsego, 6-6, 175, jr.; Dustin Brady, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-3, 205, sr.; Gabe Tingle, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 5-11, 185, jr.; Cameron Blair, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 6-2, 215, sr.; Kobe Mitchell, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-3, 190, sr.; Michael Patrone, Canfield South Range, 6-2, 195, sr.; Drew Mitch, Springfield Shawnee, 6-3, 215, sr.

RB: Jaylen Jennings, Harvest Prep, 5-10, 175, jr.; Wes Myers, Johnstown, 5-9, 160, sr.; Mason Sullivan, Kirtland, 6-0, 206, Sr.; Danny Bruckman, Jefferson Area Jefferson, 5-10, 185, sr.; Trent Leiter, Tontogany Otsego, 5-11, 195, jr.; Corey Kiner, St. Bernard Roger Bacon, 5-10, 210, sr.

WR: Tellus Andrews, Conneaut, 5-11, 180, sr.; Lucas Hackworth, Bucyrus Wynford, 5-10, 160, sr.; Demetrius Evans, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 5-10, 165, sr.; Nick Burden, West Liberty West Liberty-Salem, 6-0, 185, sr.; Kameron Cox, Springfield Greenon, 5-10, 190, sr.; Jaret Frantz, Elyria Catholic, 6-4, 210, sr.

OL: Ethan Enders, Marion Pleasant, 6-5, 315, sr.; Ryan Roark, Elyria Catholic, 6-4, 300, Sr.; Matt Davis, Ironton, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Blake Richardson, Wheelersburg, 6-3, 270, Sr.; Tyler Leopold, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-4, 280, jr.; Riley LaPorte, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-3, 265, jr.; Kristian Grman, Kirtland, 5-10, 225, Sr.

K: Jonah Houston, Columbus Academy, 5-10, 170, sr.; Jimmy Mahlmeister, Ironton, 6-0, 165, Sr.; Nathan Hawks, Springfield Greenon, 6-1, 185, sr.

First Team Defense

DL: Jake Lusk, Johnstown, 6-4, 230, sr.; J.J. Perrin, Burton Berkshire, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Cade Limes, Tontogany Otsego, 5-11, 215, sr.; Zach Prater, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-1, 290, sr.; Luke Blasko, Canfield, South Range, 5-10, 185, sr.; Trevor Lockard, Brookville, 5-11, 230, sr.; De’Tray Jones, Cincinnati North College Hill, sr.

LB: Phillip Gibson-Perry, Harvest Prep, 6-0, 205, sr.; Cy’lyn McSwain, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-3, 190, Sr.; Mason Rus, Kirtland, 6-0, 180, Jr.; Reid Carrico, Ironton, 6-3, 235, Sr.; Evan Carpenter, Martins Ferry, 6-2, 215, sr.; Hal Huber, West Salem Northwestern, 6-1, 200, sr.; William Hardenbrook, Columbiana Crestview, 6-2, 190, sr.; Rudy Scanlon, Springfield Shawnee, 6-0, 180, sr.; Nijal Mooney, St. Bernard Roger Bacon, 6-0, 215, sr.

DB: Joey Grazia, Kirtland, 5-10, 155, Sr.; Anthony DeMarco, Kirtland, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Mason Richards, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-11, 170, sr.; Branson Smith, Sabina East Clinton, 6-1, 160, sr.; Luke Jackson, Lewiston Indian Lake, 5-11, 170, jr.; Luke Bradford, Portsmouth West, 6-2, 150, sr.

P: Graham Nicholson, Summit Country Day, 6-1, 190, sr.

Second Team Offense

QB: Steven Navalinsky, Elyria Catholic, 6-4, 210, Sr.; Liam Powers, Kirtland, 5-10, 180, sr.; Levi Gullion, Piketon, 6-3, 195, Jr.; Garrett Newsome, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-2, 185, sr.; Brayden Sipple, Blanchester, 6-5, 175, sr

RB: Trevor Moran, North Union, 5-10, 198, sr.; Austin Shaffer, Marion Pleasant, 5-10, 185, sr.; Rayshon Kennedy, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-3, 236, Jr.; Trey Hoover, Rayland Buckeye Local, 6-0. 205, so.; Dylan Dominguez, Canfield South Range, 5-11, 190, sr.; Anthony Demma, Garrettsville Garfield, 5-10, 175, jr.

WR: Andrew Hunt, Madison Plains, 6-4, 175, sr.; B.J. Busbee, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Matthew Risner, Minford, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Trevor Carman, Cadiz Harrison Central, 5-8, 170, jr.; Daniel Dominique, Brookville, 6-4, 200, sr.; Ryan Hallau, St. Bernard Roger Bacon, 6-4, 225, sr.

OL: Lucas Stoddard, Burton Berkshire, 6-4, 220, Jr.; Max Buchman, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-3, 203, sr.; JJ Durr, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 5-11, 225, sr.; Logan Evans, Lewiston Indian Lake, 5-11, 250, jr.; Taran Tyo, Versailles, 6-4, 275, jr.; George Prusock, Kirtland, 6-1, 230, So.; Caleb Crabtree, McDermott Northwest, 6-2, 275, sr.

K: Braxton Sammons, Wheelersburg, 5-11, 180, Jr.; Evan O’Connell, Columbus Ready, 5-8, 150, jr.

Second Team Defense

DL: Gvynn Mendenhall, Columbus Academy, 6-2, 215, jr.; Hayden Gerhart, Elyria Catholic, 6-4, 265, Jr.; Luke Gogolin, Kirtland, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Dalton Crabtree, Ironton, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Gunnar Crawford, Ironton, 5-10, 225, Sr.; Bryce Prater, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-3, 280, sr.; Spencer Mesaros, Ravenna Southeast, 6-1, 240, jr.

LB: Cole Matthews, Columbus Ready, 6-3, 228, sr.; Carson Andonian, Kirtland, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Lane Herman, Conneaut, sr.; Zach Kwiatkowski, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-6, 171, sr.; Cody Taylor, Bucyrus Wynford, 5-9, 155, sr.; Daniel Flagel, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 5-10, 180, sr.; Lane Mefford, Lewiston Indian Lake, 5-10, 185, sr.

DB: Brady Russell, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 5-9, 175, sr.; DeAngelo Bell, Warrensville Heights, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Thomas Pondexter, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 5-9, 190, Sr.; Zach Barker, Reading, 6-2, 160, sr.; Irvin Hodrick, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 5-9, 165, sr.; Cannon Shafer, Cincinnati Madeira, 6-0, 175, sr.

P: Gage Sullivan, Kirtland, 6-3, 190, jr.

Third Team Offense

QB: Cayden Carroll, Liberty Union, 5-9, 165, so.; Jalen Minter, Beachwood, 5-10, 175, Jr.; Carson Bey, Versailles, 5-9, 170, jr.

RB: Tyler Saffran, Millbury Lake, 5-10, 160, sr.; Braydon Johns, Coshocton, 6-0, 185, sr.; Colt Sechrest, Bellaire, 6-4, 210, jr.; Talon Borders, Carlisle, 5-9, 155, jr.; Kainan Stoner, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan, 6-1, 200, sr.

WR: Matthew Miller, Wheelersburg, 6-0, 165, Sr.; Hunter Smith, Wellston, 6-5, 180, Sr.; Trent Hacker, Ironton, 6-2, 175, Sr.; Brennin Blevins, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-0, 170, sr.; Garrett Jostworth, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 6-4, 220, sr.

OL: Marcus Moore, Beachwood, 6-2, 315, So.; Connor Clagg, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-1, 206, sr.; Bailey Skidmore, Bucyrus Wynford, 5-8, 235, sr.; Alex Couch, Carlisle, 6-2, 276, jr.; Daniel Cartuyvelles, St. Bernard Roger Bacon, 6-0, 240, sr.; Cain Gonzalez, Springfield Shawnee, 6-1, 320, jr.; Max Vonderhaar, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 6-3, 250, sr.

K: Cason Doolittle, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-1, 151, so.

Third Team Defense

DL: Robert Mills, Columbus Academy, 6-0, 205, sr.; Wade Woodworth, Jefferson Area Jefferson, 6-1, 180, so.; Eli Tilley, Portsmouth West, 6-1, 200, Sr.; Nathaniel DiRe, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-10, 209, sr.; Blake Landis, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-2, 197, sr.; Max Spelder, Cincinnati Madeira, 6-3, 245, sr.; Jairon Wilson, Cincinnati Taft, 5-10, 215, sr.; Aden Neely, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan, 6-5, 255, sr.

LB: Paul Bryant, Madison Plains, 6-1, 175, sr.; Will Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-1, 200, sr.; Devin Coon, Tontogany Otsego, 5-8, 144, jr.; Dylan Schimmoeller, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-11, 178, sr.; Deontae Brandon, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-0, 183, sr.; Jake Phillips, Orrville, 6-2, 200, sr.; Colt Conover, Blanchester, 5-9, 190, sr.

DB: Alex Wolf, St. Bernard Roger Bacon, 5-10, 175, sr.; Kyle Howell, Ironton, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Logyn Ratliff, New Lexington, 6-2, 175, Sr.; Trevyn Feasel, North Union, 5-10, 186, sr.; Josh Clark, Wheelersburg, 6-1, 160, jr.

P: Dakota Secrest, McDermott Northwest, 6-0, 185, so.

Honorable Mention

QB: Brady Hess, Columbus Academy, 6-0, 170, sr.; Donald Richendollar, Chesapeake, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Ben Nichols, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 5-10, 175, Jr.; Coulter Cleland, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-0, 190, Jr.; Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Minford, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Drew Roe, Portsmouth, 5-8, 145, Jr.

RB: Jon Garvin, Wellston, 6-1, 200, Sr.; Conor Dickens, Oak Hill, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Michael Conkle, Bidwell River Valley, 5-8, 161, So.; Brayden Campbell, McDermott Northwest, 5-9, 175, jr.; Chase Goff, Martins Ferry, 5-9, 165, sr.; Landen Pettet, McConnelsville Morgan, 6-0, 215, sr.; Zy’ere Rogers, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney, 5-9, 175, jr.

WR: Sam Huyghe, Columbus Academy, 6-0, 170, sr.; Thomas Sentz, Chesapeake, 5-9, 150, Sr.; Camren Loar, Piketon, 5-9, 150, jr.; Brady Hanson, New Lexington, 6-0, 155, sr.; Reade Pendleton, Portsmouth, 5-9, 153, So.; Wyatt Hoover, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-0, 208, sr.; Noah Dzierwa, Tontogany Otsego, 5-11, 160, sr.; Jaydon Miller, Sugarcreek Garaway, 5-8, 155, sr.; Brian Palmer Jr., Rayland Buckeye Local, 5-7, 165, jr.; Dalton Patterson, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-1, 180, jr.; Mason Tucci, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 5-10, 160, jr.; Trent Jakacki, Mantua Crestwood, 6-1, 160, sr.; Luke Crumbacher, Canfield South Range, 5-11, 150, sr.

TE: Clayton Cummons, Utica, 6-1, 210, sr.; Manny Mullens, Harvest Prep, 6-3, 260, sr.;

OL: Anthony Buckley, Amanda-Clearcreek, 6-4, 270, sr.; Kyle Daley, North Union, 6-1, 269, sr.; Cael Dent, Ready, 6-3, 290, sr.; Pat Graves, Harvest Prep, 6-0, 255, sr.; Rocky White, Ironton, 5-11, 235, Sr.; Drew Harris, Albany Alexander, 6-2, 260, Sr.; Jarrod Wilbur, Wellston, 6-1, 260, Sr.; Flint Barger, Oak Hill, 6-2, 260, Sr.; Easton Lansing, Piketon, 5-11, 230, Sr.; Luke Wroten, Portsmouth West, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Keegan Shank, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-11, 239, jr.; Wyatt Moyer, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 5-10, 225, jr.; Noah Duck, Martins Ferry, 5-10, 200, sr.; Colin Shannon, Coshocton, 5-10, 195, sr.; Kolten Hanlin, Richmond Edison, 5-8, 240, jr.; Cabot Arbaugh, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-4, 240, so.; Luke Miller, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-4, 245 sr.; Wyatt Babik, Columbiana Crestview, 6-1, 295, sr.; Jadon Johnston, Akron Manchester, 6-1, 215, jr.; Kerri Hewlett, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney, 6-1, 320, sr.; Michael Lally, Canfield South Range, 6-0, 240, jr.; Jacob Brooks, Canfield South Range, 5-10, 210, jr.;Austin Roman, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-3, 305, jr.

K: Mario Rodin, Kirtland, 6-0, 160, sr.; Harley Novak, Canfield South Range, 5-11, 135, sr.

DL: Jalen Davis, Harvest Prep, 6-2, 200, sr.; Chaz Reeder, North Union, 5-10, 216, sr.; Nick Burns, Chesapeake, 6-2, 280, Jr.; Gage Might, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-11, 217, sr.; Lucas Pritchard, Lima Bath, 6-5, 250, jr.; Dylan Schiets, Oak Harbor, 6-2, 230, jr.; Carter Bibler, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 6-3, 215, jr.; Jarrell Newman, McConnelsville Morgan, 5-9, 196, jr.; Ron Pauley, Cadiz Harrison Central, 5-10, 185, sr.; Hunter Darrah, Rayland Buckeye Local, 6-6, 250, jr.; Jarett Wallick, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-2, 225, so.; Aaron Craver, Garrettsville Garfield, 5-11, 185, sr.; Will Skretta, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney, 6-1, 215, sr.; Gaige McIntyre, Rootstown, 6-3, 295, sr.

LB: Corey Cress, Madison Plains, 6-1, 215, sr.; Justin Larochelle, Johnstown, 6-1, 210, jr.; Brayden Shreyer, Liberty Union, 6-0, 185, jr.; Cade Young, Amanda-Clearcreek, 6-3, 195, jr.; Cameron Deere, Ironton, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Logan Neal, Albany Alexander, 5-11, 205, Sr.; Brock Harden, Oak Hill, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Josey Kelly, Williamsport Westfall, 6-1, 187, Sr.; Abe Lundy, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-0, 235, Sr.; Evan Lintz, McDermott Northwest, 5-10, 215, Jr.; Ryan Sissel, Portsmouth West, 5-11, 190, So.; Carson Williams, Wheelersburg, 6-0, 175, Jr.; Keegan Mueller, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 6-3, 185, sr.; Nathan Bertolino, Cadiz Harrison Central, 5-10, 175, sr.; Jared Drobney, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 5-10, 200, jr.;Garrett Hershberger, Garaway, 5’11 185, sr.; Vince Patrone, Bellaire, 5-11, 210, sr.; Michael Pastella, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney, 6-1, 210, sr.; Logan Cormell, Canfield South Range, 5-8, 185, jr.; Austin Lysiak, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-0, 195, sr.

DB: Ryan Ernst, Madison Plains, 5-9, 165, sr.; Shaun Goines, Harvest Prep, 5-10, 170, sr.; Isaiah Radcliffe, North Union, 5-10, 160, sr.; Ray Gomez, Genoa Area, 5-9, 175, sr.; Brayden Timko, Tontogany Otsego, 6-0, 160, sr.; Collin Fauver, Oak Harbor, 5-10, 195, sr.; Parker Hutton, Cadiz Harrison Central, 5-9, 170, fr.; Javan Belt, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-2, 160, sr.; Alexander Roden, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-1, 155, so.; Brandon Yanssens, Columbiana Crestview, 5-8, 160, sr.; Kaden Lau, Massillon Tuslaw, 5-11, 160, sr.

P: Caleb Schneider, Johnstown, 6-0, 180, jr.; Landon Jordan, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-0, 185, jr.; Carson Copeland, McConnelsville Morgan, 6-1, 185, so.; Colin Lysiak, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-0, 160, jr.

2020 Division IV All-Ohio Football Teams

Offensive player of the year: Owen Treece, Van Wert, sr.

Defensive Players of the Year: Roderic Williams, East Cleveland Shaw, sr. and Dane Hogue, Heath, sr.

Coaches of the Year: Wade Bartholomew, Bloom-Carroll and Keith Recker, Van Wert

First Team Offense

QB: Joe Malchesky, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Haydn’ Shanks, Waverly, 6-3, 190, Sr.; Owen Treece, Van Wert, 5-11, 190, sr.; Davis Singleton, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-3, 200, sr.; Jordan Mick, Canal Fulton Northwest, 5-11, 175, sr.; Brock Hillyer, Beloit West Branch, 5-10, 180, sr.

RB: Hobie Scarberry, Bloom-Carroll, 5-11, 230, sr.; Gideon Lampron, LaGrange Keystone, 6-0, 215, Jr.; Jaylen Anderson, Perry, 6-0, 215, Sr.; Owen Fisher, Shelby, 5-7, 180, sr.; CJ Hester, Cincinnati Wyoming, 5-10, 170, so.; Carson Vanhoose, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 5-9, 160, jr.

WR: Ryne Shackelford, LaGrange Keystone, 6-0, 195, So.; Jayden Cornell, Kenton, 5-10, 185, sr.; Dru Johnson, Van Wert, 6-0, 180, sr.; Colin Oberdick, St. Clairsville, 6-0, 165, jr.; Matthew Reardon, Youngstown Ursuline, 6-1, 184, sr.; Tyler Davis, Wooster Triway, 6-1, 200, sr.; Luke Hammond, Cincinnati Indian Hill, 6-3, 185, sr.

OL: Caden Marinacci, Heath, 6-2, 265, sr.; Alex Pataky, LaGrange Keystone, 6-3, 265, Sr.; Nick Dalessandro, Chagrin Falls, 6-5, 265, Jr.; Riley Starnes, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-6, 295, Sr.; Camden Walter, Shelby, 6-3, 285, sr.; A.J. George, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-6, 280, sr.; Austin Ramey, Cincinnati McNicholas, 6-3, 295, sr.

K: Dominic Pittman, Galion, 6-1, 175, sr.; Trevor McGuinness, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 5-11, 195, sr.

First Team Defense

DL: Luke Ferrell, Bloom-Carroll, 6-3, 200, jr.; Roderic Williams, East Cleveland Shaw, 6-3, 215, Sr.; Collin Corapi, Bellevue, 5-10, 188, sr.; Reese Skaggs, St. Clairsville, 6-2, 215, sr.; Justin Bartlett, Cambridge, 6-0, 200, sr.; Rhyan Pegues, Youngstown Ursuline, 5-8, 217, sr.; Andrew Lambert, West Milton Milton-Union, 6-3, 245, sr.

LB: Dane Hogue, Heath, 6-0, 190, sr.; Ryan Joy, Mentor Lake Catholic, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Simon Taraska, Mentor Lake Catholic, 5-9, 185, Sr.; Zeke Brown, Waverly, 6-3, 215, Sr.; Brayden Eckels, Galion, 6-2, 200, sr.; Isaac Wilson, Wauseon, 6-2, 220, sr.; Dante Walker, Youngstown Ursuline, 5-9, 204, sr.

DB: Bodee Creech, Licking Valley, 6-2, 205, sr.; Alex Angle, Oberlin Firelands, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Kishon Pierce, East Cleveland Shaw, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Braden Mick, Canal Fulton Northwest, 6-0, 175, so.; Giovanni Scales, Marion-Franklin, 6-2, 198, sr.; Joshua Mack, Napoleon, 6-4, 193, sr.

P: Marshall Shepherd, Shelby, 6-2, 170, jr.

Second Team Offense

QB: Konner Rodick, LaGrange Keystone, 6-2, 185, So.; Keegan Ray, Bellevue, 6-2, 180, sr.; Brady King, St. Paris Graham, 6-2, 210, sr.; Ben Owens, Germantown Valley View, 6-2, 210, sr.

RB: Xavier Puryear, Heath, 6-1, 195, sr.; James Armstrong, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-1, 210, Sr.; Chase Oehlstrom, Carrollton, 5-9 150, so.

WR: Evan Gandee, Vincent Warren, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Will Futhey, Waverly, 6-5, 205, Jr.; Nick Dinkins, Canal Fulton Northwest, 5-10, 168, sr.; Nick Wilson, Beloit West Branch, 6-1, 150, jr.; Troy Coulter, Germantown Valley View, 6-3, 210, sr.; Gauge Dunn, Bethel Bethel-Tate, 5-10, 145, jr.

OL: Seth Robinette, Oberlin Firelands, 6-3, 280, Sr.; Sean Gibbons, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-0, 235, Sr.; Turner Witten, Van Wert, 6-0, 225, jr.; Bruce Swinhart, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-3, 260, sr.; Mason Ludwig, East Liverpool, 6-5, 265, so.; Jack Bova, CVCA, 6-4, 280, sr.; Brody Muterspaw, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 5-10, 220, sr.

K: Joel Chevalier, Vincent Warren, 6-1, 180, Sr.

Second Team Defense

DL: Mason Stevens, Licking Valley, 6-1, 200, sr.; Jack Valerius, Oberlin Firelands, 6-3, 215, Sr.; Remington Norman, Clyde, 5-9, 208, jr.; Harry Hilvert, Cleves Taylor, 6-2, 245, jr.; Trent Chavers, Canton South, 6-3, 220, sr.; Hayden Stutz, Navarre Fairless, 5-7, 190, sr.; Carson Shafer, Eaton, 6-1, 245, sr.

LB: Wyatt Hornsby, Marengo Highland, 5-11, 185, sr.; Karson Nail, Brookside, 6-0, 180, jr.; Dawson Pierce, Chagrin Falls, 6-3, 230, Sr.; Dillon Overmyer, Clyde, 5-11, 203, jr.; Connor Ramsey, Canal Fulton Northwest, 6-3, 215, jr.; Seth Anderson, Springfield Kenton Ridge, 6-1, 205, sr.; Colton Trampler, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 5-10, 215, jr.

DB: Santino Harper, Gates Mills Gilmour, 5-8, 181, So.; Jerome Todd, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-0, 150, sr.; Tanner Johnston, Lisbon Beaver Local, 5-10, 175, sr.; Andre Hill, Shelby, 6-0, 165, jr.; Logan Tays, Germantown Valley View. 5-10, 180, sr.; Charlie DiGennaro, Cincinnati Indian Hill, 6-3, 187, sr.

P: Colt Emerson, New Concord John Glenn, 6-0, 165, so.; Doug Zang, Cincinnati Indian Hill, 5-10, 175, sr.

Third Team Offense

QB: Cole Parker, Huron, 6-0, 175, sr.; Ty Thornton, Cincinnati Indian Hill, 6-4, 180, jr.; Jake Amburgy, Waynesville, 6-0, 180, sr.; Michael Bevington, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, 6-1, 175, sr.

RB: Aiden Hayward, Milan Edison, 5-9, 193, sr.; Cal Shrimplin, Warsaw River View, 6-0, 170, sr.; Kyle Snider, CVCA, 5-11, 210, so.

WR: Izaiah Harris, Ashtabula Edgewood, 6-0, 186, jr.; Jordan Dean, Cleveland VASJ, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Richie Delaney, Huron, 6-1, 180, sr.; Blake Brumbaugh, West Milton Milton-Union, 6-1, 155, so.; Joop Mitchell, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-2, 180, sr.; Saa’lih Muhammed, Dayton Northridge, 6-1, 165, sr.

OL: Caden Boetticher, Oberlin Firelands, 6-4, 275, Sr.; Andrew Welch, Waverly, 6-0, 330, Sr.; JT Nichols, CVCA, 6-3, 265, sr.; Danny Denier, Waynesville, 6-0, 325, sr.; Colton Doyle, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 6-0, 215, sr.; Chris Guest, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-1, 210, sr.

K: Matthew O’Donnell, Sheffield Brookside, senior, 6-2, 175; Bryce Kightlinger, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, 6-1, 190, sr.

Third Team Defense

DL: Quanaire Tatum, Marion-Franklin, 6-3, 275, sr.; Casey Kelley, Oberlin Firelands, 6-1, 195, Sr.; Troy Peterseon Jr., Ashtabula Edgewood, 6-4, 235, jr.; Gavin Linkous, Rossford, 6-2, 240, jr.; Logan Wise, Canal Fulton Northwest, 6-1, 195, sr.; Joe Emory, Springfield Northwestern, 6-2, 285, sr.; Beau Thomas, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-1, 195, sr.

LB: Ryan Baxter, Oberlin Firelands, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Brady McManaway, Byesville Meadowbrook, 5-11, 160, jr.; Tim Artz, West Milton Milton-Union, 6-0, 216, sr.; Chase Baker, Germantown Valley View, 6-0, 200, sr.; Jared Hancock, Cincinnati Wyoming, 5-10, 195, jr.; Will Klekamp, Cincinnati Indian Hill, 6-1, 225, sr.; Luke Osborn, Waynesville, 6-1, 240, sr.

DB: Brandon Totten, Bloom-Carroll, 5-10, 155, jr.; Beau Wisecarver, Bloom-Carroll, 6-1, 175, jr.; Emanuel Diaz, Rocky River Lutheran West, 6-0, 190, Jr.; Blade Barclay, New Concord John Glenn, 5-10, 160, jr.; Connor Durant, Navarre Fairless, 6-0, 175, sr.; Seth Bloom, Waynesville, 6-2, 180, sr.; Jacob Harrison, Cincinnati Shroder, 5-11, 180, jr.

P: Mason Argenti, Lorain Clearview, 5-11, 195, Sr.; Drew Sefsick, St. Clairsville, 5-11, 165, jr.

Honorable Mention

QB: KJ Benedict, Bloom-Carroll, 5-9, 160, jr.; Kadin Johnson, Highland, 6-0, 195, sr.; Christopher Towns, Linden, 5-6, 130, so.; Malachi Williams, East, 6-3, 175, jr.; Isaac Little, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Kurt Taylor, Vincent Warren, 6-2, 180, Sr.; Noah Vanco, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-2, 205, Jr.; Conner Robinson, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Blaine Huston, Kenton, 6-0, 170, sr.; Ethan Snyder, Ontario, 5-9, 160, sr.; Tyler Tonkovich, St. Clairsville, 5-9, 185, sr. Owen Smith, Duncan Falls Philo, 5-11, 170, jr.; Howard Williams, East Liverpool, 6-1, 175, sr.; Brady Shannon, Youngstown Ursuline, 6-3, 212, jr.; Jack Fulton, Poland Seminary, 6-1, 195, jr.

RB: Zack Radabaugh, McArthur Vinton County, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Michael Daniels, Clyde, 6-0, 192, jr.; Jacob Jordan, St. Clairsville, 5-7, 160, sr.; Jaksan Price, Belmont Union Local, 5-10, 215, so.; Noah Wellmeier, New Concord John Glenn, 5-7, 160, jr.; Zack Davis, Mogadore Field, 5-11, 195, sr.; DeMarcus McElroy, Youngstown Ursuline, 5-8, 167, jr.; Alek Wilson, Beloit West Branch, 5-10, 215, sr.

WR: Reece Huber, Heath, 6-3, 155, jr.; Landon Remmert, Highland, 6-2, 180, sr.; Shamarion Rogers, Linden, 6-4, 175, sr.; Maddox Fox, Chillicothe Unioto, 6-5, 200, So.; Gabe Chalfin, Circleville Logan Elm, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Jason Sailor, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-10, 180, Sr.; A.J. Dallmayer, Wash. Court House, 6-2, 190, So.; Phoenix Wolf, Waverly, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Blaine Bowman, Shelby, 6-0, 170, jr.; Jamari Croom, Rossford, 6-3, 185, sr.; Titus Rohrer, Bryan, 6-6, 245, sr.; Carter Loase, Belmont Union Local, 6-0, 140, sr.; Johna McCall, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-1, 150, sr.; Dylan Moore, Lisbon Beaver Local, 5-10, 170 sr.; Colt Emerson, New Concord John Glenn, 6-0, 165, so.; Eli Preston, Duncan Falls Philo, 5-10, 185, sr.; Dominic Malito, Girard, 6-3, 200, jr.; Anthony Grossnickle, Canal Fulton Northwest, 5-11, 185, sr.

OL: Brandon Bishop, Licking Valley, 6-5, 205, sr.; Lahti Murphy, Marion-Franklin, 6-0, 280, sr.; Kole Wickline, Bloom-Carroll, 5-7, 180, sr.; Isaac Clary, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-7, 315, So.; Sterling Smith, Wash. Court House, 6-4, 255, Sr.; Zach Burns, Hillsboro, 5-9, 265, Sr.; Trenton Mominee, Clyde, 5-9, 260, sr.; Andrew Neate, Milan Edison, 6-2, 212, sr.; Jack Shema, Wauseon, 6-0, 222, sr.; Brock Valentine, Cambridge, 6-4, 285, sr.; Avery Henry, St. Clairsville, 6-7, 360, jr. Ethyn McClelland, Zanesville Maysville, 6-6, 305, sr.; Nick Jones, Carrollton, 6-1, 250, sr.; Carson Stockman, Salem, 6-2, 258, jr.; Brian Frasco, Youngstown Ursuline, 6-3, 288, so.; Nate Williams, Poland Seminary, 6-4, 280, sr.; Karter Kellgren, Poland Seminary, 6-5, 305, sr.; Cody Logan, Canal Fulton Northwest, 6-4, 245, jr.

K: Carson Kerns, Duncan Falls Philo, 5-11, 185, sr.

DL: Dylan Dodson, Licking Valley, 5-9, 180, sr.; Ishmael Spann-Powers, East, 5-9, 150, jr.; Boomer Herrold, McArthur Vinton County, 6-2, 255, Sr.; JJ Holiday, Huron, 5-10, 155, sr.; Nathan Zehner, Shelby, 5-11, 210, sr.; Jonathan Nagel, Ontario, 6-5, 205, sr.; Rhett Dyer, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-2, 225, sr.; Payne Allen, Lisbon Beaver Local, 6-1, 205, sr.; Steel Hambel, Duncan Falls Philo, 5-11, 210, jr.; Josh Knipp, Carrollton, 6-0, 205, sr.; Dom Parker, Poland Seminary, 5-11, 215, jr. Nassim Lloyd, Girard, 6-1, 275, jr.

LB: Josh Welch, Vincent Warren, 6-2, 220, Sr.; Cole Hines, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 5-10, 170, Fr.; Tyler Tackage, Wash. Court House, 5-11, 200, Jr.; Landen Eubanks, Greenfield McClain, 5-9, 165, Jr.; Carson Ingram, Shelby, 6-0, 205, sr.; Zach Heintz, Kenton, 6-0, 195, jr.; Will Balgo, St. Clairsville, 6-3, 225, sr.; Caden Kenworthy, Cambridge, 5-10, 175, jr.; Jeremy Brown, Wintersville Indian Creek, 5-8, 165, sr.; Kent Schupbach, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 6-0, 195 sr.; Aden Armstrong, New Concord John Glenn, 6-0, 170, so.; John Edmonds, Youngstown Ursuline, 6-0, 218, jr.; Peyton Mrakovich, Poland Seminary, 6-0, 205, sr.; Christian Colosimo, Poland Seminary, 6-1, 220, jr.; Tyler Maddox, Girard, 5-7, 200, sr.; Brock Smith, Beloit West Branch, 5-10, 195, sr.

DB: Colt Vierstra, Hebron Lakewood, 6-3, 190, sr.; Peyten Kellar, Vincent Warren, 6-0, 160, Sr.; Hayden Collins, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-10, 155, So.; Mark Stulley, Waverly, 5-9, 150, Jr.; Byrd Green, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Max Ray, Bellevue, 5-11, 175, so.; Grant Ott, Milan Edison, 6-1, 143, sr.; Jacob Lamb, Huron, 6-2, 180, sr.; Brady Tedrow, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-0, 185, sr.; Brennan Pagan, Cincinnati Wyoming, 5-10, 185, sr.; Kavonte Turpin, Dayton Northridge, 5-9, 170, jr.; Hunter Eubanks, Byesville Meadowbrook, 5-10, 146, jr.; Jakylan Irving, Youngstown Ursuline, 6-1, 164, jr.; Andrew Centofanti, Poland Seminary, 6-1, 185, sr.; David McKeivier, Beloit West Branch, 5-10, 165, sr.

P: Evan Willet, Bloom-Carroll, 5-7, 180, sr.; Brendon Kilpatrick, Cortland Lakeview, 6-0, 200, sr.