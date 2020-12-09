Community Calendar

Calendar items can be sent to briefs@irontontribune.com.

Thursday

Parents Workshop

Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Ohio Prep District 3 are having a parent engagement workshop at 6 p.m. on stressors and coping. It is free and will be done online via Webex. To register, email Kerri.Lewton@NationwideChildrens.org or call 614-355-0758.

COVID-19 Testing

Family Medical Centers will be doing COVID-19 testing from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. at the parking lot of the Pick-N-Save in Ironton.

Monday

Fairland BOE Meeting

The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.

Ironton Schools BOE Meeting

The Ironton schools board will meet 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Ironton High School cafeteria

1701 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Upon request to the superintendent, the district shall make reasonable accommodations for a disabled person to be able to participate in this activity. Note: Meeting attendees and participants are required to have their temperature taken when entering the building and to wear a face mask while in the building.

Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting

The Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the Dawson-Bryant High School.

COVID-19 Testing

Family Medical Centers will be doing COVID-19 testing from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. at the parking lot of the Grandview Inn in South Point.

Chesapeake BOE Meeting

The Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District Board of Education wil meet at 6 p.m. in the middle school cafeteria to Zoom. A link to the live stream will be available on the school website.

ESC Meeting

The Lawrence County Educational Service Center Governing Board will meet at 2 p.m. at the Lawrence County Educational Service Center, 304 N. Second St., Ironton.

Tuesday

Drive-through Christmas Display

The community is invited to view the buildings of the Rock Hill School campus, which are decorated for the holiday season. The event will run from 6-8 p.m. Social distancing and health department guidelines will be mandatory.

Symmes Valley BOE Meeting

The Symmes Valley Local School Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the high school lecture hall, 14778 State Route 141, Willow Wood. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the requirement for social distancing, the meeting will be broadcast live on the internet with a link on the Symmes Valley Local School District website, svlsd.com. If you would like to take part in the public participation portion of the meeting, please contact the board office at 740-643-2451.

Dec. 17

Appalachian Family and Children’s First Council Meeting

Appalachian Family and Children’s First Council will meet at 9 a.m. via teleconference. To hear it, dial 1-606-313-6020, access code, 530983#.

COG Meeting

The Lawrence County Council of Governments will meet at 9 a.m. at the South Point Board Office, 302 High St., South Point.

Dec. 21

Rock Hill BOE Meeting

The Rock Hill Local School District Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Board of Education office, 2325a County Road 26, Ironton, with some or all board members may choose to participate remotely via remote technology. While the general public will not be permitted in-person access to the Board meeting due to the COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the governor’s office, the public may access the Board of Education meeting via livestream. Anyone can view the meeting on Rock Hill Local School District Facebook page. Anyone wishing to speak with the board in person must make arrangements with the superintendent at least 72 hours before the meeting.

Dec. 22

Land Bank Meeting

The Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation will meet at noon at 327 Vernon St., Ironton.