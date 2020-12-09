Dragons beat Hornets behind Porter’s 38 points

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Dragons know how to create turnovers, and they know how to turn them into points.

The Dragons forced 25 turnovers including 17 steals as they beat the Coal Grove Hornets 89-64 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday.

Aiden Porter — who scored 34 points on Saturday —scored a career-high 38 points as he came up with five steals as did Gavin Hunt.

Porter was 14-of-16 from the field and 9-of-9 at the foul line for Fairland (3-0, 1-0).

Clayton Thomas scored 17 points including 4-of-7 from behind the arc. Nate Thacker had 12 points and 5 rebounds while Jordan Williams grabbed 7 rebounds.

Coal Grove (0-2, 0-2) had three players in double figures as Malachi Wheeler scored 18, Jarren Hicks 16 and Tait Matney had 11 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists.

Porter scored 9 points in the first quarter and Thomas hit a trey as Fairland went up 22-13.

Hicks had 4 points in the second quarter as the Hornets cut the lead to 31-24 at the half.

But Porter took over in the third quarter as he scored 16 points and the Dragons pulled ahead 54-39.

Both teams got their offenses going in the fourth quarter as Fairland outscored Coal Grove 35-25.

Porter hit a triple and scored 9 points, Thomas had a pair of trifectas and Zander Schmidt and Zach Tooley hit 3-pointers off the bench.

Wheeler scored 9 points in the quarter including a trey and Hunter Staten had 8 points as he converted 6-of-6 at the line.

Coal Grove 13 11 15 25 = 64

Fairland 22 9 23 35 = 89

(Player/2pt/3pt/FT/TP)

COAL GROVE (0-2, 0-2): Steve Easterling 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Malachi Wheeler 4-8 2-5 4-6 18, Landon Davis 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Jarren Hicks 7-14 0-0 2-7 16, Trevor Hankins 1-2 0-0 0-4 2, Tait Matney 4-9 0-0 3-4 11, Hunter Staton 1-1 0-0 6-6 8, Elijah Dillon 1-1 0-0 5-6 7, Braylon Stuntebeck 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Braxton Horn 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Perry Kingery 1-3 0-0 0-0 2. Totals: 19-39 2-5 20-33 64. Rebounds: 23 (Matney 8, Kingery 4). Assists: 4 (Matney 2). Steals: 6 (Wheeler 3, Hicks 2). Turnovers: 25. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (3-0, 1-0): Jacob Polcyn 1-3 0-1 0-0 2, Aiden Porter 14-16 1-3 9-9 38, Gavin Hunt 3-5 0-0 0-0 6, Clayton Thomas 1-2 4-7 3-4 17, J.D. Thacker 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Williams 0-0 0-0 2-4 2, Zach Tooley 0-0 1-1 0-0 3, Chase Allen 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Nate Thacker 3-4 1-3 3-4 12, Steeler Leep 3-4 1-3 3-4 12, Will Davis 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-35 8-18 15-21 89. Rebounds: 21 (Williams 7, N. Thacker 4). Assists: 11 (Thomas 3, Hunt 2, N. Thacker 2). Steals: 17 (Porter 5, Hunt 5). Turnovers: 15. Fouls: 25. Fouled out: Polcyn.