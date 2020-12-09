expand
December 10, 2020

Greta Hayes

Published 12:38 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Greta Hayes

Feb. 21, 1932–Dec. 2, 2020

 

Greta R. Hayes, 88, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

The Virginia native was born Feb. 21, 1932, a daughter of the late William H Brice and Ruth M. Moss Brice.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Hayes, Sr.

Greta attended Ironton High School.

She was a homemaker.

She was of the Pentecostal faith and a member at New Jerusalem Christian Center where she enjoyed being a church mother.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughters, Carla K. Brice and Teresa Jo Hayes; grandson, Joshua Copley; niece, Terri J. Carter; and nephew, Brad Covington.

She is survived by sons, Allan W. Brice, of Ironton, Thomas E. Hayes Jr., of Columbus and M. (Donna) Hayes, of Ironton; sisters, Dorothy E. Richardson, of Columbus, sister, Carol M. Carter, of Ironton, and Sharon G. Covington, of Midway, Georgia; brother, William C. Brice, Jr., of Columbus; nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and five great great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be noon Thursday at New Jerusalem Christian Center, 817 S. Eighth St., Ironton, with Bishop Isaac Glover officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Hayes family with arrangements for Greta.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

