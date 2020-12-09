expand
Ad Spot

December 9, 2020

Ironton youth league basketball tourney set for Dec. 26-29

By Staff Reports

Published 1:18 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

The third annual Ironton Youth Basketball Holiday Tournament will be held Saturday through Tuesday, Dec. 26-29 and features four divisions.
The tournament format guarantees each team at least three games and consists of 2-pool play games followed by a single elimination tournament.
Divisions are for girls in grades 3-4 and grades 5-6. Divisions for boys are also for grades 3-4 and 5-6.
Entry fee is $100. Interested teams should call (740) 646-2538 or (740) 646-2973.
Spectator attendance will be the parents plus one guest of the athletes participating in the tournament which is sponsored by the Ironton Middle School baseball program.

More News

CFP rankings top 4 remain the same

No. 22-ranked Buckeyes hold off Irish

COVID forces cancellation of Ohio State-Michigan

Carrico gets 2nd defensive POY award; 12 area players named to D5 All-Ohio team

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With the COVID-19 pandemic still severe this holiday season, do you plan to your Christmas shopping in person this year or will you be going online?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business