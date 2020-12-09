Traffic changes continue on Catlettsburg-Kenova bridge

KENOVA, W.Va. — Upgrades to navigational lights on the U.S. 60 bridge over the Big Sandy River between Catlettsburg and Kenova will require temporary traffic restrictions this month.

Contractors reduce the U.S. 60 bridge to one lane with all traffic controlled by temporary signals on Monday. The signals — one in Catlettsburg and one in Kenova — will alternate one-way traffic across the bridge through Friday, Dec. 18, or until the project is complete.

The time it takes to cross the lengthy bridge will cause long wait times at signals. Motorists should be prepared for delays and traffic backups, or seek alternate routes.

Contractors will try to keep pedestrian access open across the bridge. However, residents should note the walkway could be blocked at times.

The project includes maintenance and replacement of navigational lighting components on the bridge, which is needed to ensure safe passage of Big Sandy River traffic as well as the safety of the bridge itself.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.