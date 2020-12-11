Scioto County reports 157 new COVID-19 cases

The Scioto County Health Department reported a staggering 157 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total for the county to 3,105 cases since March.

There were three additional hospitalizations reported on Friday, bring the total to 221. That number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

In Lawrence County, the health department reported 41 news COVID-19 cases, 18 females and 23 males, ages 7-73. The total number of cases since March 25 was reported as 2,885 on Friday.

Lawrence and Scioto counties remains at Red Level Three on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System again this week.