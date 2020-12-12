Herd to host UAB for C-USA title

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall will host UAB in the 2020 Conference USA Football Championship Game, the league announced Sunday afternoon.

The game will be played at 7 p.m. Friday evening and will be carried by CBS Sports Network. Rich Waltz, Danny Kanell and Jenny Dell will have the call.

Marshall is 6-0 all-time in conference championship games inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Thundering Herd downed Louisiana Tech in 2014 in the C-USA title game (26-23).

During its days in the Mid-American Conference, Marshall won five title contests (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2002) in Huntington.

The Thundering Herd was idle last weekend, following the cancellation of its game with Charlotte. The Blazers knocked off Rice 21-16 in Houston Saturday afternoon.

Marshall (7-1 overall, 4-1 C-USA) holds an 8-2 edge all-time against UAB (5-3, 3-1), including a 5-0 mark at home.

The teams last met in 2014 when the Thundering Herd pulled out a 23-18 victory at Legion Field on Nov. 22, 2014, to move to 11-0 that season.

The last time they met in Huntington was the previous year (Nov. 9, 2013) when the Thundering Herd triumphed 56-14 on the strength of 657 yards of total offense, including 381 on the ground.