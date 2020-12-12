St. Mary’s, Humana announce Medicare network agreement

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — St. Mary’s Medical Center, one of West Virginia’s largest health care facilities, and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. announced this week that they have signed an agreement to expand local access to in-network, quality health care for Humana Medicare Advantage members.

The contract is in effect for Humana Medicare Advantage Health Maintenance Organization, Preferred Provider Organization, and Private Fee-for Service health plans in the greater Huntington Tri-State area. Plan members now have in-network access at St. Mary’s Medical Center, a 393-bed hospital that serves patients from a 52-county region and is part of Mountain Health Network.

“We’re very pleased that local Humana Medicare Advantage members have a new, in-network option for quality health care in the Tri-State region,” Todd Campbell, president of St. Mary’s Medical Center, said. “St. Mary’s aligns with Humana in our shared commitment to the health and well-being of the community.”

“Expanding access to care near where our members live is always a priority for Humana, but especially so as the coronavirus pandemic continues,” Eric Bohannon, Humana’s Regional Medicare president in West Virginia, said. “We are pleased to work with the team at St. Mary’s Medical Center, which has a distinguished history of serving the community for nearly 100 years.”