ACTC has $50K in nurse aide scholarships

ASHLAND, Ky. – Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) Workforce Solutions is providing $50,000 in Nurse Aide scholarships in an effort to alleviate some of the stress that COVID-19 has caused on the community workforce.

Due to the demand for nurse aides and the loss of employment in the area, ACTC is offering a scholarship to at-risk populations with opportunities for immediate employment. ACTC is committed to helping our community by producing trained nurse aides to answer the needs of the healthcare industry in our area.

“We are excited to have up to $50,000 in scholarships for nurse aide training to help fill the shortage COVID-19 has created,” says Robin Harris, Director of Workforce Solutions. “This scholarship will afford someone an opportunity they may not have been given without financial assistance. It’s a win-win, helping individuals obtain employable skills and contributing to the workforce in and around our area.”

The scholarship is awarded to those who do not have other financial assistance in place such as scholarships or grants.

Instructor and coordinator of Short-Term Health Programs, Sonya Riggs, says she is very excited about the SRNA Scholarship for prospective students.

“This great opportunity will open new doors for students who otherwise would not be able to attend classes. This is what we do…Help open new doors and make dreams come true,” said Riggs.

This program provides knowledge and skills for nurse aides to assume the role and responsibility required in a long-term care setting. The focus is on communication, infection control, safety, resident/patient rights, and basic nursing skills. A person who completes this training and passes the state exam would be able to work in long term care facilities as well as some hospitals.

Since January 2019, ACTC Workforce Solutions has trained 650-plus nurse aides with some going on to continue their education.

Currently, the program has a pass rate of 94 percent.“From working closely with the long-term care facilities in our area, we know they are desperate for nurse aides as the pandemic has really hit them hard,” said Harris. “We hope that by taking away a barrier for some students that we can help our community through his difficult time.”

For information about the Nurse Aide program or about the Nurse Aide Scholarship, please contact Robin Harris at 606-326-2252 or Robin.Harris@kctcs.edu.