John Shafer

March 16, 1935–Dec. 11, 2020

John Shafer, 85, of Ironton, passed away Dec. 11, 2020, at Best Care with Heartland Hospice Care. John was born March 16, 1935, at Lecta, son of Clarence and Rachel (Dillon) Shafer.

He is survived by his wife of 65 1/2 years, Phyllis (Corbin) Shafer.

John worked 20 years at Jack Wolfe Chevrolet then was a co-owner of Shafer Brothers Body Shop for 23 years.

He was a member of Masonic Lodge # 198, El Hasa Shriners 32nd Degree and Iron City Antique Auto Club for 55 years.

John was a member of Mamre Baptist Church.

John was preceded in death by son, John Randall Shafer; grandson, John Derek Shafer; sister, Rosemary (Michael) Bowman; brother and sister in law, Leon and Selba Shafer; and son in law, Donald DePriest Sr.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by daughter, Mary Ann DePriest; grandson, Dr. Eric (Ann) Shafer; grand-daughter, Ann Marie Truchoweski; four great-granddaughters, Sydney, Kylie, Emmy Shaffer, and Laci Depreist; two step-grandsons, Mike and Donald DePriest Jr.; two step-great-grandsons, Quinn and Bryce DePriest; and a step great-grand-daughter, Hannah (John) Reynolds.

Graveside service will be Tuesday 1 p.m at Woodland Cemetery with Pastor Ryan McKee officiating. There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.