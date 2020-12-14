Sara Johnson

Sept. 20, 1980–Dec. 9, 2020

Sara Ann Miller Johnson, 40, of Pickerington, formerly of Ironton, passed peacefully at King’s Daughters Medical Center, on Dec. 9, 2020, due to injuries from an auto accident, which occurred on Aug. 8, 2020.

She was born on Sept. 20, 1980, in Ironton, to Gary Miller (Judine) of Pedro, and Patricia Miller (Jeff Pack) of Ironton.

She is a graduate of Rock Hill High School Class of 1998 and worked at CSX in Russell, Kentucky, and Columbus.

Her life was devoted to her children and loved supporting her son’s sports and her daughter’s artistic talents.

Her smile would light up a room when she entered. She always had a special place in her heart for those in need.

Sara is survived by her children, Marcus Daniels, Joshua Johnson, Sajrina Johnson and her adopted daughter, Amarillo Linthicum; siblings, Angela Miller, Scott Miller and Jeremy Miller; grandmother, Shirley Ramey Price; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and a special friend, Julie Killen.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at Steen Funeral Home-Central Avenue Chapel at 1 p.m. Visitation will be from noon until service time. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all attending will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Friends may send a contribution in her memory to AARF, P.O. Box 2061, Ashland, Ky. 41105-2061

Online condolences may be made to www.steenfuneralhome.com.

