Sandra Webb

Sandra K. (Horn) Webb, 54, of Ironton, died Friday, December 11, 2020, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jim Lee Cremeans officiating. Interment will follow at Haverhill Cemetery, Haverhill, OH. The family will welcome friends for a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

To make online condolences to the Webb family please visit, www.phillipsfuneralhome.net