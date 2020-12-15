Teresa Frazer

April 11, 1953– Dec. 13, 2020

Teresa Ann Frazer, age 67, of Ironton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

Born in Ironton, April 11, 1953, Teresa was the daughter of the late Lawrence Frazer and Ruth Ann Shope Frazer.

She attended Ironton High School, Ohio University and Collins Career Center.

Teresa was an avid herbalist who loved herbs and was proactive at helping others in need.

She loved her three girls unconditionally and enjoyed spending quality time with them.

A lifetime of wonderful memories will continue to be treasured by her three daughters, Lisa (Ben) Moore, Rochelle (Richard) Bentley, and Stevie Nicole Ward, all of Ironton; her grandchildren who loved her dearly, William (Katy) Moore, Adam (Shayna) Moore, Isaac (Kenna) Thompson, Matthew Sexton, Jordan Roberts, Mason Ward, and Mariah (Matt) Nierman; and six great-grandchildren, Eliza Moore, Louis Moore, Lauren Thompson, Ryker Thompson, Audrey Nierman and Alex Nierman.

She is also survived by her three sisters, Sharon (Walt) Delong, Vicki (Jay) Lehman, and Sandy Carty; three brothers, James “Buddy” Cochran, Keith (Susan) Frazer, and Rick (Rose) Frazer

sister-in-law Sue Frazer; along with many nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, Ruth and Lawrence Frazer, she was also preceded in death by

her infant grandson, Joseph Thompson; as well as her two late brothers, Charles “Junie” Cochran and Lawrence Frazer.

There will be a visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home in Ironton, with masks and social distancing. A private service will be held for immediate family only due to COVID-19 restrictions with Pastor Ken Gowin officiating.