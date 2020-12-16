Editorial: End the gricklock on aid

While the human toll of COVID-19 has been immense, the pandemic has been compounded by the economic fallout from its impact on society.

Earlier this year, Congress passed emergency legislation, providing aid to businesses, as well as checks to every American, to help ease the sting of the crisis.

But, as the pandemic has continued, another round of aid has not happened, with negotiations hitting a dead end, thanks to the bitterly polarized politics of our nation’s capitol.

However, there was a hopeful development this week, when a bipartisan group of Republican and Democratic senators unveiled two bills which could bring nearly $1 trillion in relief.

Many businesses stayed afloat solely because of the aid offered in the previous package and, as the months have passed, and no further assistance has followed, many have had to close their doors.

The group of senators, which is includes Ohio’s Rob Portman, a Republican, and West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, a Democrat, could provide a break to get things finally moving and end the obstruction.

With a vaccine now arriving, the light at the end of the tunnel is in sight for the medical side of the pandemic.

It is our hope that Portman, Manchin and their fellow senators can bring about the aid so that the nation is secure economically as well when we emerge from the pandemic.