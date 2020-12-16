expand
December 17, 2020

US Marshals arrest West Virginia man in fatal bar shooting

By Associated Press

Published 9:22 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Federal and state authorities have arrested a man in Ohio who was wanted in a West Virginia bar shooting that killed two people, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday.

Law enforcement officers and U.S. Marshals Service for the Southern District of West Virginia took Devon Maurice Carey, 26, into custody Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio, the federal agency said.

Carey was accused of fatally shooting Audra J. Perry, 28, and Marcus D. Graham, 29, at a Huntington, West Virginia, bar on Sept. 3.

He was taken to an Ohio jail following his arrest Tuesday. Formal charges were not immediately announced.

Huntington police, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and the Ironton Police Department assisted in the arrest.

