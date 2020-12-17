expand
December 18, 2020

Gary Shockley

Published 2:52 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

Gary Shockley

Gary Lee Shockley, 43, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his mother, Susie Thompson of Prichard, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be held at 12 PM noon, Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Ervin Napier officiating. Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

