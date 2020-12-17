expand
Ad Spot

December 18, 2020

GOP advance bill to halt collection of nuclear bailout money

By Associated Press

Published 12:57 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

COLUMBUS — A bill that would delay the collection of nuclear subsidies under the law at the center of a $60 million federal bribery probe is under consideration by Ohio lawmakers as the lame duck session winds down.
The bill introduced by Republican Rep. Jim Hoops on Dec. 1 would halt the collection of at least $170 million in nuclear and solar subsidies by Energy Harbor for one year. It moved through the House Select Committee on Energy Policy and Oversight on Wednesday and might be up for a vote on the House floor as early as Thursday.
Republicans on Wednesday nixed the emergency clause in the bill and inserted language that would retroactively refund electricity customers most nuclear subsidies collected before the legislation’s effective date.
With no emergency clause, the bill’s passage through the House is more clear, requiring a simple majority and avoiding the need to garner Democratic support, which the bill does not have.
The proposal was a last-ditch effort as Republican lawmakers struggled to find common ground on repealing the law that led to the downfall of their former speaker in July and continues to loom over the majority party.
GOP lawmakers have also considered adding the measure to a separate water infrastructure bill that is pending before a conference committee. The idea received a flurry of backlash from Democrats, as well as supporters of a full or partial repeal of the law.
The $1 billion nuclear bailout, passed in July 2019, will add a fee to every electricity bill in the state starting Jan. 1 and direct over $150 million a year, through 2026, to two nuclear plants near Cleveland and Toledo.
Majority Republicans and Democrats in the House have argued over the best approach to reversing the law since the chamber’s former speaker, Larry Householder, and four of his associates were accused of shepherding energy company money for personal and political use as part of an effort to pass the legislation, then kill any attempt to repeal it at the polls.
Two men have since pleaded guilty and await sentencing, which has not been set. Householder and two others have pleaded not guilty.
In the days since criminal charges were filed over the energy bill, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine had voiced reservations about repealing it but later reversed course, saying the bill was tainted and needed to be repealed.
On Wednesday, DeWine said he would sign a bill that would delay or repeal the nuclear subsidies if it were to come to his desk, The Toledo Blade reported.
“If the Legislature presents me with this bill, and the bill has in it what I think it is, then I certainly would sign it,” the Republican governor said.

More News

Lady Vikings use ‘D’ to get SOC win

Lady Hornets down Lady Pointers, 61-41

Lady Tigers go deep to topple Trojans

Jeri Fields: Small business and Social Security

News

Rock Hill schools to host second night of Christmas lights on Friday

Ashland, KY

“Nutcracker” runs through Saturday at Paramount

News

GOP advance bill to halt collection of nuclear bailout money

News

City of Ironton joins OhioCheckbook.gov

News

Camping World and Lordstown Motors Partner to Establish Nationwide EV Service Network; Announce Plans to Develop Electric Solutions for the RV Industry

News

US Marshals arrest West Virginia man in fatal bar shooting

News

‘Democracy prevailed’ — President-elect Biden aims to unify divided nation

Chesapeake

COVID-19 not first pandemic in Chesapeake woman’s life

News

Fighting litter — South Point resident turns daily walks into trash pickup

Ashland, KY

A rolling tribute

COVID-19

West Virginia governor is among first to get vaccine

COVID-19

Lawrence County now has had over 3,000 COVID-19 cases

News

5 years and counting: Ex-treasure hunter still stuck in jail

News

Biden-Harris clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm victory

COVID-19

Ohio receives first delivery of coronavirus vaccine doses

News

Bare, Cyrus, Skaggs and Lynn pay tribute to Pride

News

Joint Vocational School board meeting will be Tuesday

News

Body recovered from Ohio power plant collapse identified

News

Patrol Investigates Fatal Crash in Lawrence County

Gallery

Holiday Spirit

Ashland, KY

ACTC has $50K in nurse aide scholarships

News

Children encouraged to join Imagination Library

Ashland, KY

Work complete on Catlettsburg-Kenova bridge project

News

Civic group donates $2K to food pantry