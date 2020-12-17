expand
Ad Spot

December 17, 2020

Ohio State’s Fields voted Big Ten offensive player of the year

By Associated Press

Published 1:42 am Thursday, December 17, 2020

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, according to a vote by conference coaches and media released Tuesday.
A Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019 when he delivered one of the most productive seasons by a Buckeyes quarterback, Fields has been spectacular this year for the third-ranked Buckeyes.
The junior leads the nation in completion percentage and the Big Ten in total yards per game by a wide margin at 392.2. He has 1,407 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions in five games.
The Buckeyes (5-0) are scheduled to play Northwestern (5-1) in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday.
Fields, the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, was picked first-team, all-conference by both the coaches and media. So were running backs Tyler Goodson of Iowa and Mohamed Ibrahim of Minnesota; guards Kendrick Green of Illinois and Wyatt Davis of Ohio State; and tackles Alaric Jackson of Iowa and Thayer Munford of Ohio State.
Also receiving first-team honors from the coaches were Ohio State receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson; Buckeyes center Josh Myers, Wisconsin tackle Cole Van Lanen and Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth.
The media picked receivers Ty Fryfogle of Indiana and David Bell of Purdue, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson.
Fryfogle (Receiver of the Year), Ibrahim (Running Back of the Year), Freiermuth (Tight End of the Year) and Davis (Offensive Lineman of the Year) took individual honors.

More News

Purdue upsets Ohio State, 67-60

Toledo hands Herd first loss of season

Giants ink DeSclafani to one-year, $6M deal

Ohio State’s Fields voted Big Ten offensive player of the year

News

City of Ironton joins OhioCheckbook.gov

News

Camping World and Lordstown Motors Partner to Establish Nationwide EV Service Network; Announce Plans to Develop Electric Solutions for the RV Industry

News

US Marshals arrest West Virginia man in fatal bar shooting

News

‘Democracy prevailed’ — President-elect Biden aims to unify divided nation

Chesapeake

COVID-19 not first pandemic in Chesapeake woman’s life

News

Fighting litter — South Point resident turns daily walks into trash pickup

Ashland, KY

A rolling tribute

COVID-19

West Virginia governor is among first to get vaccine

COVID-19

Lawrence County now has had over 3,000 COVID-19 cases

News

5 years and counting: Ex-treasure hunter still stuck in jail

News

Biden-Harris clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm victory

COVID-19

Ohio receives first delivery of coronavirus vaccine doses

News

Bare, Cyrus, Skaggs and Lynn pay tribute to Pride

News

Joint Vocational School board meeting will be Tuesday

News

Body recovered from Ohio power plant collapse identified

News

Patrol Investigates Fatal Crash in Lawrence County

Gallery

Holiday Spirit

Ashland, KY

ACTC has $50K in nurse aide scholarships

News

Children encouraged to join Imagination Library

Ashland, KY

Work complete on Catlettsburg-Kenova bridge project

News

Civic group donates $2K to food pantry

News

South Point to host special council meeting

Columnists

Don Lee: The time when pilots Yeager and Lambert met, talked

Huntington, W. Va.

St. Mary’s, Humana announce Medicare network agreement