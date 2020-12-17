expand
Ad Spot

December 17, 2020

Purdue upsets Ohio State, 67-60

By Associated Press

Published 1:55 am Thursday, December 17, 2020

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trevion Williams found a fix for his shooting struggles over the weekend.
A few days later, he was content to help his teammates score.
The junior forward had 16 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists to lead Purdue past No. 20 Ohio State 67-60 on Wednesday night.
“I could care less about scoring,” Williams said. “Getting my teammates involved just makes me happy. I feel like I’ve always been a good passer.”
It was all by design.
Williams expected the Buckeyes (5-1, 0-1 Big Ten) to double-team him when he posted up, so the preseason all-conference selection started finding teammates as they charged down the lane — once flicking the ball behind his head for a nifty play that normally would have brought a sellout crowd to its feet.
Instead, with only a few dozen fans and many more cardboard cutouts inside Mackey Arena, players had to create the energy themselves and Williams did just that.
“Outstanding,” guard Eric Hunter Jr. said when asked to critique Williams’ passing skills. “I think he threw one like right over the back of his head and after that I said, ‘We’ll be fine.’”
Hunter played well, too, scoring a season-high 15 points as Purdue (5-2, 1-0) won for the fourth time in five games. It was Matt Painter’s 50th win over a ranked team in his 16 seasons as Boilermakers coach.
And after a rocky non-conference start, Purdue is at least off on the right foot in league play.
Justice Sueing led the Buckeyes with 14 points and Duane Washington Jr. had 13.
But behind Williams and Hunter, the Boilermakers were just good enough.
They finally broke it open midway through the second half by methodically extending the margin to 59-45 when Hunter made a 3-pointer with 8:36 to play.
Ohio State closed to 65-59 when Washington made a 3 with 2:50 left, but the Buckeyes got no closer.
“I don’t think we were as physical as we needed to be for this league, and I don’t think we played with enough poise in the last five minutes of the game when it was a two-possession game,” coach Chris Holtmann said. “We’ve got to take it, learn from it and move forward.”
BIG PICTURE
Ohio State: Three of its first five wins were by margins of 10 points or fewer and at Purdue, the Buckeyes’ luck ran out. They shot 38% from the field and 25% from 3-point range while getting outrebounded 36-30 — never a winning formula.
Purdue: By bringing Williams off the bench, the Boilermakers seem to have found a spark. After his 30-point, 11-rebound game Saturday against Indiana State, Williams was impressive again Wednesday. If he keeps it up, Purdue could surprise some teams.
STILL OUT
Ohio State played its second straight game without forward E.J. Liddell because of a non-COVID-19 related illness. Liddell came into the night leading the balanced Buckeyes in scoring (15.5 points) and rebounding (7.5).
“He’s a big piece of what they do,” Painter said.
WHO’S COUNTING?
Ohio State and Purdue finally got to square off — 279 days after their previous matchup was canceled.
They were supposed to meet on the second day of the Big Ten Tournament in March. But just minutes before the first game of the day was scheduled to tip, conference officials announced they had scrapped the entire tournament because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
HE SAID IT
“They’re always going to have those big, strong dudes,” Buckeyes forward Kyle Young said. “It’s going to be a physical game, we know that. And in a game like this we know rebounding is going to be critical so we were just attacking this game with a mindset of we knew it was going to be physical but we just weren’t able to be tough enough offensively and defensively.”
UP NEXT
Ohio State: Faces No. 22 North Carolina on Saturday in Cleveland.
Purdue: Makes its annual trip to Indianapolis, this time to take on Notre Dame.

More News

Purdue upsets Ohio State, 67-60

Toledo hands Herd first loss of season

Giants ink DeSclafani to one-year, $6M deal

Ohio State’s Fields voted Big Ten offensive player of the year

News

City of Ironton joins OhioCheckbook.gov

News

Camping World and Lordstown Motors Partner to Establish Nationwide EV Service Network; Announce Plans to Develop Electric Solutions for the RV Industry

News

US Marshals arrest West Virginia man in fatal bar shooting

News

‘Democracy prevailed’ — President-elect Biden aims to unify divided nation

Chesapeake

COVID-19 not first pandemic in Chesapeake woman’s life

News

Fighting litter — South Point resident turns daily walks into trash pickup

Ashland, KY

A rolling tribute

COVID-19

West Virginia governor is among first to get vaccine

COVID-19

Lawrence County now has had over 3,000 COVID-19 cases

News

5 years and counting: Ex-treasure hunter still stuck in jail

News

Biden-Harris clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm victory

COVID-19

Ohio receives first delivery of coronavirus vaccine doses

News

Bare, Cyrus, Skaggs and Lynn pay tribute to Pride

News

Joint Vocational School board meeting will be Tuesday

News

Body recovered from Ohio power plant collapse identified

News

Patrol Investigates Fatal Crash in Lawrence County

Gallery

Holiday Spirit

Ashland, KY

ACTC has $50K in nurse aide scholarships

News

Children encouraged to join Imagination Library

Ashland, KY

Work complete on Catlettsburg-Kenova bridge project

News

Civic group donates $2K to food pantry

News

South Point to host special council meeting

Columnists

Don Lee: The time when pilots Yeager and Lambert met, talked

Huntington, W. Va.

St. Mary’s, Humana announce Medicare network agreement