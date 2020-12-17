expand
December 18, 2020

Image from Rock Hill Schools Facebook page

Rock Hill schools to host second night of Christmas lights on Friday

By Staff Reports

Published 5:02 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

Staff report

The Rock Hill Local School District is inviting the public out for a second night to view its Christmas lights display on the grounds of the school buildings.

The display will run from 6-8:30 p.m. on Friday.

The district hosted the display earlier this week and saw a large turnout, with the event stretching a few hours beyond its original planned time.

Each school building has been decorated. This is the first year the district has done so and the idea was developed by superintendent David Hopper as a way to boost morale during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to prevent a repeat of traffic tie-ups, a new route and traffic pattern has been planned.

The public is asked to enter from State Route 650 from U.S. 52, drive 4.2 miles, then turn right onto Pine Grove-Smokey Road and drive 2.2 miles to the middle school, located on the left hand side of the road.

The light show will start at the middle school and then end at the elementary school.

The exit from the elementary will be a right turn onto County Road 26 and then onto State Route 93.

Traffic will be directed by the Elizabeth Township Fire Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

— Photos from the display will appear on the Focus page of Saturday’s edition of the Tribune.

