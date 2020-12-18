expand
December 18, 2020

Jeri Fields: Small business and Social Security

By Guest Columnist

Published 12:00 am Friday, December 18, 2020

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, about 30 million small businesses in the United States employ tens of millions of people. Running a small business can be a 24-7 endeavor. Managing employees, inventory, scheduling, services and marketing can be challenging.

If you’re a small business owner, or you work for one, we can help make your life easier with our suite of services. Our business services allow you to file W-2/W-2Cs online and verify your employees’ names and Social Security numbers against our records.

If you run a business, make us your first stop at www.ssa.gov/employer. It will save you valuable time when you need information on W-2s, electronic filing and verifying Social Security numbers. Small business owners can also take advantage of our Business Services Online at www.ssa.gov/bso/bsowelcome.htm. You must register to use this free service, which also offers fast and secure online W-2 filing options to Certified Public Accountants, enrolled agents and individuals who process W-2s and W-2Cs.

For more information about electronic wage reporting, please read our publication at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10034.pdf.

Jeri Fields is the manager of the district Social Security office in Ironton.

