December 18, 2020

Jerry Brown

By Obituaries

Published 2:29 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

Jerry Brown

Feb. 27, 1939–Dec. 17, 2020

 

Jerry L. Brown, age 81, of Logan, passed away Dec. 17, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Jerry was born Feb. 27, 1939, in Ironton, to Fred L. Brown and Hazel Vermillion Brown. He was a retired oil well worker.

Surviving are his sisters, Audrea Michel, of Logan, Sandra Graves, of Logan, and Tonda (Jeffrey) Tolliver, of Logan; brothers, Frank Brown, of Logan, and Grover Brown, of Logan; many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alpha Brown; sisters, Shelby J. Brown, Fern Fife, and Ernestine Sizemore; brothers-in-law, Phillip Michel and Gary Graves.

Graveside service will be held at noon Tuesday at the LaGrange Cemetery, on Porte Gap Rd. Ironton.

Calling hours will be observed 5–7 p.m. Monday at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan. Masks and social distancing are required to attend the calling hours or graveside service.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.brownfuneralservice.net.

  Special Sections

  Latest Local News

  Latest Sports

  Latest Opinion

  Polls

    Do you plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  Latest Stories

  Latest Life

  Latest Business

