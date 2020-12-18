expand
December 18, 2020

Lela Geswein

By Obituaries

Published 5:14 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

Lela Geswein

June 21, 1929–Dec. 18, 2020

 

Lela Sheppard Geswein, 91, of Ironton, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center surrounded by her children.

The Scioto County native was born June 21, 1929, a daughter of the late Edward C. Sheppard and Frances Kinkaid Sheppard.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Thomas Geswein, whom she married on June 14,1952.

Mrs. Geswein graduated from Ironton High School in 1947.

She was employed with The Ironton Tribune, as well as Mearan’s Clothing Store.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic church in Ironton.

Mrs. Geswein loved to read and play cards.

She enjoyed sports and was a member of the Catholic Women’s Club.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brother, Earl Sheppard; sister-in-law, Betty Sheppard; and sister-in-law, Dolores Hanichen

She is survived by sons, Steve (Debbie) Geswein, of Middletown, Greg (Rose) Geswein, of Sylvania; John “Goose” (Carla) Geswein, of Ironton; daughters, Elaine (Jim) Barton, of Springboro, and Mary Lynn (Vincent) Morse, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; grandson, Jordan (Meghan) Geswein; granddaughter, Megan (Marty) Brotschul; grandson, Tyler (Lindsey) Geswein; grandson, Drew (Olivia) Geswein; granddaughter, Madison Baumann; grandson, Grant Geswein; great-grandchildren, Burke and Blaine Brotschul, Averie, Rhett and Paul Geswein and Blayke Baumann; special sister-in-law, Donna Geswein; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Ironton. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

The family requests that masks and social distancing guidelines be observed for the service.

Tracy Brammer Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Geswein family with arrangements.

Donations are requested to be made to Ironton Catholic Schools, P.O. Box 499, Ironton, OH 45638.

To offer condolences to the Geswein family, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.

 

