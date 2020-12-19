expand
Ad Spot

December 19, 2020

Kevin Michael Brammer (Submitted photo)

ARTS AND CULTURE: Kevin Michael Brammer

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 19, 2020

How did the project start? How would you describe your style?
My style is indie, folk, grit, country and experimental. I try to avoid labels and classifying my sound, but people ask, so thats my best guess. There are many singer/songwriters that have that front man look at me vibe. Thats just not my thing. When I ask musicians to record on a track or write with me, I give them full range. Music isn’t an opinion, it’s what you feel.

Walk us through your creative process. Does it vary, if so, how?
I usually write in my head. I rarely write lyrics down unless I’m collaborating with other artists. Most of what I’m recording and writing were ideas I had when I was really young. I always knew I wanted to revisit those ideas and songs in a new light. Sometimes a song just comes to me. It’s almost like standing outside yourself. I never sit down and think, “well I’ve gotta write this song and it’s gotta be good.” That is never my way of thinking.

How has your art evolved since you started?
I started out wanting to change the world. In my mind, I had this idea that I could help people through hard times. That maybe a lyric would resonate with someone. I’ve been writing since I was 16 so I’ve definitely grown. I really don’t focus on changing with the times. Country is huge now and Appalchia is getting much-needed attention and I think that is a long time coming. So I’ve grown to realize that doing what you feel in that moment with a particular song is how I go about it. I’m honestly writing the songs I’ve always wanted to write. I’ve been in jam bands, prog rock bands and so on. Now I think my voice and my style is right where it needs to be.

What upcoming projects should we look for? Where can we find it?
I’ll have an album out in the coming months ahead. Not to beat the dead COVID horse, but it’s been hard getting people together to form a solid project. I’m just writing and recording right now and involving people that I enjoy as musicians and humans. I’m not sure about how I’ll release my new  project, but it will be released.

More News

UAB upsets Marshall in C-USA championship game

Heavy-underdog Wildcats face Buckeyes in Big Ten title tilt

Dragons start fast en route to win

Flyers open with rout of Clay, 55-25

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Christmas movie?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business

News

Back to full staff: Solid waste district hopes to restart programs in 2021

News

Shop-With-A-Cop provides for 28 children

News

Pandemic doesn’t dampen spirit of giving

Lifestyles

ARTS AND CULTURE: Kevin Michael Brammer

News

Four Lawrence County projects in state budget

News

OVP Health Care to open new outpatient health center in Wheelersburg

News

Seniors, disabled can receive help with applications for heating

COVID-19

State COVID-19 map continues at mostly red

News

Rock Hill schools to host second night of Christmas lights on Friday

Ashland, KY

“Nutcracker” runs through Saturday at Paramount

News

GOP advance bill to halt collection of nuclear bailout money

News

City of Ironton joins OhioCheckbook.gov

News

Camping World and Lordstown Motors Partner to Establish Nationwide EV Service Network; Announce Plans to Develop Electric Solutions for the RV Industry

News

US Marshals arrest West Virginia man in fatal bar shooting

News

‘Democracy prevailed’ — President-elect Biden aims to unify divided nation

Chesapeake

COVID-19 not first pandemic in Chesapeake woman’s life

News

Fighting litter — South Point resident turns daily walks into trash pickup

Ashland, KY

A rolling tribute

COVID-19

West Virginia governor is among first to get vaccine

COVID-19

Lawrence County now has had over 3,000 COVID-19 cases

News

5 years and counting: Ex-treasure hunter still stuck in jail

News

Biden-Harris clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm victory

COVID-19

Ohio receives first delivery of coronavirus vaccine doses

News

Bare, Cyrus, Skaggs and Lynn pay tribute to Pride