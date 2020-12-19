expand
December 20, 2020

CFP move playoff game from Rose Bowl to Dallas

By Associated Press

Published 11:45 pm Saturday, December 19, 2020

The Associated Press

The College Football Playoff semifinal scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 1 is moving to the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium in Arlington, Texas.
College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said Saturday night that the CFP management committee and Tournament of Roses mutually agreed to relocate the game because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California.
California state health restrictions have banned the Rose Bowl from having fans in attendance for the game. Coaches and school officials from playoff contenders have complained about players’ parents not being permitted to attend the game.
The Rose Bowl asked the state for an exception to the restriction but was denied twice.
Hancock said it had not yet been determined if the game played in Texas will still be called the Rose Bowl.

