December 19, 2020

EDITORIAL: Clean up goes a long way

By Editorial Board

Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 19, 2020

Sharon Poston, in photos from early this year, shows off the gear she carries with her as she walks around South Point and picks up litter. (Submitted photo)

Since moving to South Point two years ago, Sharon Posten has been on a mission.

The 72-year-old was dismayed by the amount of litter she was seeing when she went for her daily walks near Jerry’s Lake, so she dedicated her daily trek to fixing the problem.

As she walked, she would collect the trash in order to keep the area looking nice.

As time passed, she has expanded her efforts to the intersection of U.S. 52 and County Road 1.

Wearing her neon vest, reading “Keep SP Beautiful,” she has collected so much trash that she has been asking local businesses for permission to put it in their dumpsters.

She has continued her work, expanding to other sections of road and intersections and has become well-known to the community for her efforts, being honored by WSAZ as Hometown Hero, being praised by the Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste District and making the front page of The Ironton Tribune on Wednesday.

We commend Posten for all she has done, and it shows that one person, with a little dedication, can make a huge difference.

And we would urge all reading this to help her by simply being more considerate and dispose of their trash properly and not litter the landscape.

There is really no excuse for not doing so.

And we hope that all follow Posten’s example and work to clean up their surrounding area. By working together we can keep all of our communities beautiful.

 

 

