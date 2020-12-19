expand
December 20, 2020

Lady Hornets get key win over Southeastern

By Jim Walker

Published 11:44 pm Saturday, December 19, 2020


Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ Addi DIllow shoots over two Southeastern defenders as she scored two of her 27 points in a 56-55 win on Saturday . (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — Rick Roach knew he had to do something and he had to do it quickly.
With his team playing sluggish and a step slow on defense, the Lady Hornets’ coach knew he had to light a fire.
Roach baited the officials into calling a technical foul and the strategy worked as the Lady Hornets turned began to turn up the defensive pressure.
“I had been telling the girls we needed to get paybacks for our loss at their place last year. Well, four minutes the game we were down by 9 points,” said Roach.
The ploy worked as the Lady Hornets came to life and came back to edge the Southeastern Lady Panthers 56-55 on Saturday.
“The girls started playing and applying pressure that wasn’t there early in the game. (Southeastern) did a good job of knocking down open shots in the first half.,” said Roach.
Addi Dillow scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Lady Hornets (6-1). Kaleigh Murphy added 8 points and Abbey Hicks 7.
Macie Graves scored 21 points with Ana Johnson and Sierra Mitten added 11 each for Southeastern (3-3).
Graves hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points as the Lady Panthers took an 18-15 first quarter lead. Dillow had 9 points to keep the Lady Hornets close.
Coal Grove came back to take a 30-29 halftime lead as Dillow scored 10 more points.
Southeastern came back and took a 43-41 lead at the end of the third quarter, but Rylee Harmon, Murphy and Dillow scored 4 points each to rally Coal Grove the win.
Southeastern 18 11 14 12 = 55
Coal Grove 15 15 11 15 = 56
SOUTHEASTERN (3-3): Sierra Mitten 1 3 0-1 11, Reagan Ruby 0 0 0-0 0, Gabby Perdell 2 0 1-3 5, Audrey Scott 2 0 3-3 7, Cidney Huff 2 1 4-4 11, Macie Graves 3 4 3-4 21. Totals: 18-50 11-15 55. 3-pt goals: 8. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.
COAL GROVE (6-1): Kelsey Fraley 0 0 0-0 0, Elli Holmes 2 0 2-6 6, Addi Dillow 11 0 5-5 27, Laura Hamm 0 0 0-0 0, Kaleigh Murphy 3 0 2-2 8, Abbey Hicks 0 1 4-4 7, Rylee Harmon 2 00-0 4, Kenadee Keaton 0 0 0-0 0, Jaidyn Griffith 1 0 2-2 4. Totals: 20-69 15-20 56. 3-pt goals: 1. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.

Clemson avenges loss to ND to win ACC title

CFP move playoff game from Rose Bowl to Dallas

Ellison, Gothard spark Lady Vikings' SOC win

