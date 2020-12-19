expand
Ad Spot

December 19, 2020

Legally, there is a Santa Claus in Ohio

By Guest Columnist

Published 8:24 am Saturday, December 19, 2020

Dear Lawyer Mark: I am a third grader.
Now that I’m grown up, why do people still believe in Santa Claus?
My mom says because there really is a Santa Claus.
He is the spirit of what’s nice with people and he’s in our hearts.
That’s really not a good answer.
Shouldn’t we have Santa Claus all year? — Wondering Student
Dear Wondering: “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.” These words, printed in an editorial in the New York Sun on Sept. 21, 1897, have become one of the most commonly uttered phrases during the Christmas Season.
Many scholars have tried to prove, and disprove, the existence of Santa Claus, but over one hundred years later, these simple words still ring the truest.
Did you know that Santa Claus is mentioned in hundreds of thousands of legal cases?
Even some Ohio cases have used the phrase Santa Claus (not to mention the fact that there is the city of Santa Claus, Ohio).
More than just our culture recognizes Santa, also.
To Greeks, he is known as Hagios Nikolaos; in Finland, he is named Joulupukki; and the Dutch call him Sinte Klaas. In fact, it is from the Dutch that we Americans got the name Santa Claus.
The American heritage Dictionary even gives a definition for Santa Claus: “the personification of the spirit of Christmas.”
Because Santa is a spirit, no legal definition has ever been given.
But of course, if you looked up your name, you probably couldn’t find a legal definition for it, either.
More important than all this, however, is the question you asked last. Yes, we should have Santa Claus all year.
Throughout most of the Christmas season, people are usually kinder and more courteous.
Even in shopping malls packed shoulder to shoulder, people are more willing to help each other and their fellow man.
It seems as though someone (perhaps Santa) flips a switch at the beginning of the season, and most people begin to treat each other with the respect that even the lowliest of man deserves.
There’s no reason to turn the switch off on Dec. 26.

Thought for the Week: May the spirit of this Season bring you and your family joy and peace. Merry Christmas!

It’s The Law is written by attorney Mark K. McCown in response to legal questions received by him. If you have a question, please forward it to Mark K. McCown, 311 Park Ave., Ironton, OH 45638, or e-mail it to him at LawyerMark@yahoo.com. The right to condense and/or edit all questions is reserved.

More News

Sermon’s record day rallies Ohio State by upset-minded Wildcats to win Big Ten title

Verbing around the Christmas tree

Legally, there is a Santa Claus in Ohio

How a horse nearly threw Chuck Yeager off his course

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Christmas movie?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business

News

Back to full staff: Solid waste district hopes to restart programs in 2021

News

Shop-With-A-Cop provides for 28 children

News

Pandemic doesn’t dampen spirit of giving

Lifestyles

ARTS AND CULTURE: Kevin Michael Brammer

News

Four Lawrence County projects in state budget

News

OVP Health Care to open new outpatient health center in Wheelersburg

News

Seniors, disabled can receive help with applications for heating

COVID-19

State COVID-19 map continues at mostly red

News

Rock Hill schools to host second night of Christmas lights on Friday

Ashland, KY

“Nutcracker” runs through Saturday at Paramount

News

GOP advance bill to halt collection of nuclear bailout money

News

City of Ironton joins OhioCheckbook.gov

News

Camping World and Lordstown Motors Partner to Establish Nationwide EV Service Network; Announce Plans to Develop Electric Solutions for the RV Industry

News

US Marshals arrest West Virginia man in fatal bar shooting

News

‘Democracy prevailed’ — President-elect Biden aims to unify divided nation

Chesapeake

COVID-19 not first pandemic in Chesapeake woman’s life

News

Fighting litter — South Point resident turns daily walks into trash pickup

Ashland, KY

A rolling tribute

COVID-19

West Virginia governor is among first to get vaccine

COVID-19

Lawrence County now has had over 3,000 COVID-19 cases

News

5 years and counting: Ex-treasure hunter still stuck in jail

News

Biden-Harris clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm victory

COVID-19

Ohio receives first delivery of coronavirus vaccine doses

News

Bare, Cyrus, Skaggs and Lynn pay tribute to Pride