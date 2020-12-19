OVP Health Care to open new outpatient health center in Wheelersburg

WHEELERSBURG — OVP Health Care will open a new outpatient health center in the Kroger Shopping Plaza, in Wheelersburg on Monday, Dec. 28.

The health center, located at 8991 Ohio River Rd., will offer a wide range of primary care, behavioral health and addiction treatment and counseling services.

Staffed by nurse practitioner, Julie Carr, FNP-BC, and counselor, Jade Maddox, MA, LPCCS, NCC, the health center will be open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are available by calling 740-716-7086.

Carr, of Greenup, Kentucky, is a 2013 graduate of Indiana State University’s School of Nursing. Before joining OVP Health Care, Carr worked as an advanced practice provider for Meditelecare. Maddox, a National Certified Counselor, has provided a wide range of quality behavioral health and counseling services in the region for many years. She earned her Masters degree in Mental Health Counseling from Morehead State University.

OVP Health Care is a non-profit healthcare organization with other locations in Proctorville, OH, Pikeville, KY, and South Carolina.

For more information, visitovphealthcare.org.