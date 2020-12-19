expand
December 19, 2020

OVP Health Care will open a new outpatient health center in Wheelersburg on Dec. 28. (Submitted photo)

OVP Health Care to open new outpatient health center in Wheelersburg

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 19, 2020

WHEELERSBURG — OVP Health Care will open a new outpatient health center in the Kroger Shopping Plaza, in Wheelersburg on Monday, Dec. 28.

The health center, located at 8991 Ohio River Rd., will offer a wide range of primary care, behavioral health and addiction treatment and counseling services.

Staffed by nurse practitioner, Julie Carr, FNP-BC, and counselor, Jade Maddox, MA, LPCCS, NCC, the health center will be open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are available by calling 740-716-7086.

Carr, of Greenup, Kentucky, is a 2013 graduate of Indiana State University’s School of Nursing. Before joining OVP Health Care, Carr worked as an advanced practice provider for Meditelecare. Maddox, a National Certified Counselor, has provided a wide range of quality behavioral health and counseling services in the region for many years. She earned her Masters degree in Mental Health Counseling from Morehead State University.

OVP Health Care is a non-profit healthcare organization with other locations in Proctorville, OH, Pikeville, KY, and South Carolina.
For more information, visitovphealthcare.org.

UAB upsets Marshall in C-USA championship game

Heavy-underdog Wildcats face Buckeyes in Big Ten title tilt

Dragons start fast en route to win

Flyers open with rout of Clay, 55-25

  Special Sections

  Latest Local News

  Latest Sports

  Latest Opinion

  Polls

    What is your favorite Christmas movie?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  Latest Stories

  Latest Life

  Latest Business

