expand
Ad Spot

December 21, 2020

Green routs Southern to give Blankenship first career win

By Staff Reports

Published 10:10 pm Sunday, December 20, 2020

Chance Short
chance.short@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Green Bobcats got their first win of the season Saturday against the Southern Tornadoes in a 76-56 one-sided game.
The win came as a first for Green’s first-year head coach Scott Blankenship. Blankenship was an assistant with the basketball team in the 1990’s and coach in the AAU circuit before returning home to Franklin Furnace to coach the Bobcats.
Green (1-2) took an early first quarter lead thanks to their dynamic duo in the two Levi’s, senior Levi Singleton and sophomore Levi Sampson.
Sampson scored 8 points in the first quarter while Singleton hit a pair of 3-pointers and split a set of free throws for 7 points as the Bobcats led 20-13 at the end of the quarter.
Southern (0-4) struggled in the second quarter as they let the game get out of hand. Singleton splashed in another pair of 3-pointers and Sampson scored 10 more points to put his total at 18 points in the first half.
After falling behind 40-21 at the half, Southern’s Lincoln Rose tried to get the Tornadoes out of the hole. Rose scored 8 points in the third quarter but couldn’t match the Bobcats’ offense.
Rose led the Tornadoes in scoring with 14 points in the game.
Ethan Huffman, the 6’1 senior, picked the scoring back up for Green with 10 points in the fourth quarter but Southern outscored Green in the quarter 25-23.
Sampson led the game in scoring with 32 points. Singleton scored 21 points and Huffman scored 17 points for Green.
Issac McCarty and Ryan Laudermitt scored 13 points apiece for Southern and Arron Drummer scored 10 points.
Green will play Portsmouth Clay on Jan. 8.
Southern 13 8 11 25 = 57
Green 20 20 13 23 = 76
RACINE SOUTHERN (0-4): Isaac McCarty 1 4 0-0 13, Chase Bailey 0 0 0-0 0, Aiden Hill 1 0 0-0 2, Ryan Laudermitt 2 2 3-4 13, Tanner Lisle 0 0 0-0 0, Cade Anderson 0 0 0-0 0, Cruz Brinager 0 2 0-0 4, Lincoln Rose 7 0 0-3 14, Arron Drummer 4 0 2-2 10. Totals: 15 6 5-9 56. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.
GREEN (1-2): Levi Sampson 10 2 6-9 32, Ethan Huffman 4 0 9-11 17, Levi Blevins 3 0 0-0 0 6, Levi Waddell 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Chaffins 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Singleton 1 4 5-6 21, Wiley Sanders 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 6 20-26 76. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

More News

Jim Crawford: COVID-19 pandemic shows health care needs improved

Green routs Southern to give Blankenship first career win

Buckeyes face Clemson in rematch of last season’s semifinals game

Fighting Irish, Tide meet in semifinals

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Christmas movie?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business

News

Back to full staff: Solid waste district hopes to restart programs in 2021

News

Shop-With-A-Cop provides for 28 children

News

Pandemic doesn’t dampen spirit of giving

Lifestyles

ARTS AND CULTURE: Kevin Michael Brammer

News

Four Lawrence County projects in state budget

News

OVP Health Care to open new outpatient health center in Wheelersburg

News

Seniors, disabled can receive help with applications for heating

COVID-19

State COVID-19 map continues at mostly red

News

Rock Hill schools to host second night of Christmas lights on Friday

Ashland, KY

“Nutcracker” runs through Saturday at Paramount

News

GOP advance bill to halt collection of nuclear bailout money

News

City of Ironton joins OhioCheckbook.gov

News

Camping World and Lordstown Motors Partner to Establish Nationwide EV Service Network; Announce Plans to Develop Electric Solutions for the RV Industry

News

US Marshals arrest West Virginia man in fatal bar shooting

News

‘Democracy prevailed’ — President-elect Biden aims to unify divided nation

Chesapeake

COVID-19 not first pandemic in Chesapeake woman’s life

News

Fighting litter — South Point resident turns daily walks into trash pickup

Ashland, KY

A rolling tribute

COVID-19

West Virginia governor is among first to get vaccine

COVID-19

Lawrence County now has had over 3,000 COVID-19 cases

News

5 years and counting: Ex-treasure hunter still stuck in jail

News

Biden-Harris clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm victory

COVID-19

Ohio receives first delivery of coronavirus vaccine doses

News

Bare, Cyrus, Skaggs and Lynn pay tribute to Pride