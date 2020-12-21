Anderson, Ward key Lady Panthers to win

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake Lady Panthers handled business on senior night against the visiting Portsmouth Lady Trojans on Monday night with a 55-28 Ohio Valley Conference win.

Panther seniors Maddie Ward and Blake Anderson are the only Chesapeake seniors on their team, and they shined on their night

“They have done a lot for us over the past four years and it was good to see them get a win on senior night,” said Chesapeake coach Chris Ball.

Anderson led all scorers in the game with a career-high 26 points and Maddie Ward scored 6 points for the Panthers while setting up numerous plays for scores.

Chesapeake (3-2, 3-1) took an early 16-5 advantage after the first quarter, and Robin Isaacs scored 7 points for them in the first. Isaacs finished the game with 12 points for the Lady Panthers.

Portsmouth (1-2, 0-2) struggled to get things going offensively as the Chesapeake press was suffocating on the young Lady Trojan guards.

Nia Trinidad hit two 3-pointers and Emily Cheatham scored 4 points in the first half to score all 10 points for the Lady Trojans.

Trinidad finished with a team-high 18 points, but her big second half couldn’t lift the Lady Trojans past Chesapeake.

The Panthers continued to pressure the ball and force turnovers to extend their lead in the second half.

Emily Duncan added 8 points in the Panthers’ win.

“We had a week off, so we got a lot of time to practice and we turned the intensity up this week. I thought it showed at times tonight—we looked really good and other times, not so good,” added Ball.

The Lady Panthers will travel to Symmes Valley on Monday for a 7:30 game. Portsmouth will take on the Fairland next Wednesday.

Portsmouth 5 5 10 8 = 28

Chesapeake 16 16 8 15 = 55

PORTSMOUTH (1-2, 0-2): Emily Cheatham 5 0 0-0 10, Nia Trinidad 3 4 0-0 18, Jermya Powell 0 0 0-0 0, Bre Wilson 0 0 0-0 0, Lexi Potts 0 0 0-0 0, Ayonna Carr 0 0 0-0 0, Ayonna Carr 0 0 0-0 0, Dashiyah Wood 0 0 0-0 0, Kiersten Reid 0 0 0- 00, Joy Livningston 0 0 0-0 0, Gabi Johnson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 4 0-0 28. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (3-2, 3-1): Kandace Pauley 1 0 0-0 2, Jessica Dillon 0 0 1-2 1, Robin Isaacs 3 2 0-1 12, Blake Anderson 5 4 4-7 26, Brooklyn McComas 0 0 0-0 0, Lexi Stapleton 0 0 0-0 0, Leah Shields 0 0 0-0 0, Maddie Ward 3 0 0-3 6, Emily Duncan 4 0 0-0 8, Ashlee Conley 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6 5-13 55. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.