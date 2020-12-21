expand
Ad Spot

December 22, 2020

Hot-shot Hicks ignites Lady Hornets’ victory

By Jim Walker

Published 11:30 pm Monday, December 21, 2020


Coal Grove’s Abbey Hicks (21) attempts to block the shot of Symmes Valley’s Kylee Thompson (20) during Monday’s game. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — The Shooting Eye is an award-winning motion picture company.
After Monday night, they might want to think about making Abbey Hicks their poster figure.
Hicks zeroed in on the basket in the first quarter with four 3-pointers and scored 16 of her 26 points as the Coal Grove Lady Hornets jumped ahead early en route to a 73-35 rout of the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings.
“Hicks was able to find her shot. She’s been off the last couple of games,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Rick Roach said.
Hicks was joined by Addi Dillow who scored 28 points as the duo passed the eye chart test with 28-26 vision.
But Roach said the defense was a big reason for forcing turnovers and creating transition points.
“Our pressure hurt them. (Elli) Holmes is a tenacious defender and she is able to create havoc on the court,” said Roach. “(Kaleigh) Murphy had another double-double only this time it was for rebounding and assists instead of rebounding and scoring.”
With Hicks scoring her 16 points in the first quarter Coal Grove (7-1) took a commanding 31-13 lead. Kyle Thompson hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points in an effort to keep the Lady Vikings in the game.
Dillow scored 10 points in the second quarter and the defense limited Symmes Valley to just 8 points as the lead grew to 49-21 at the half.
Thompson finished with 9 points to lead the Lady Vikings (3-4).
Coal Grove recognized its two seniors Jaidyn Griffith and Dillow before the game and Roach said “both of them played really well.”
Sym. Valley 13 8 6 7 = 35
Coal Grove 31 18 12 12 = 73
SYMMES VALLEY (3-4): Jenna Malone 1 0 0-0 2, Morgan Lyons 1 0 0-0 2, Hailee Beckett 1 0 0-2 2, Jenna Ellison 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Casteel 0 1 0-0 3, Desiree Simpson 2 0 0-0 4, Enola Cade 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Thompson 3 1 0-3 9, Hailee Gordon 2 0 0-0 4, Kelsi Gothard 1 0 0-2 2, Alison Klaiber 0 0 0-0 0, Spring Ross 1 0 2-2 4. Totals: 13-48 2-9 35. 3-pt goals: 2. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.
COAL GROVE (7-1): Kelsey Fraley 1 0 0-2 2, Elli Holmes 1 0 0-0 2, Addi Dillow 14 0 0-0 28, Kinsey Keeney 1 0 0-2 2, Laura Hamm 0 0 0-0 0, Katie Deeds 0 0 0-0 0, Alivia Noel 0 0 0-0 0, Autum Hicks 0 0 0-0 0, Kaleigh Murphy 2 0 1-2 5, Abbey Hicks 6 4 2-2 26, Rylee Harmon 0 0 0-2 0, Kenadee Keaton 1 0 0-0 2, Jaidyn Griffith 3 0 0-0 6. Totals: 33-83 3-10 73. 3-pt goals: 4. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

More News

Bengals shock Steelers, 27-17

Anderson, Ward key Lady Panthers to win

Hot-shot Hicks ignites Lady Hornets’ victory

Marshall lands 16 on All-Conference USA team

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Christmas movie?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business

News

Search for Greenup County man missing in plant collapse will continue for another month

national

Portman: $77M in federal funds will help combat opioid addiction

News

Back to full staff: Solid waste district hopes to restart programs in 2021

News

Shop-With-A-Cop provides for 28 children

News

Pandemic doesn’t dampen spirit of giving

Lifestyles

ARTS AND CULTURE: Kevin Michael Brammer

News

Four Lawrence County projects in state budget

News

OVP Health Care to open new outpatient health center in Wheelersburg

News

Seniors, disabled can receive help with applications for heating

COVID-19

State COVID-19 map continues at mostly red

News

Rock Hill schools to host second night of Christmas lights on Friday

Ashland, KY

“Nutcracker” runs through Saturday at Paramount

News

GOP advance bill to halt collection of nuclear bailout money

News

City of Ironton joins OhioCheckbook.gov

News

Camping World and Lordstown Motors Partner to Establish Nationwide EV Service Network; Announce Plans to Develop Electric Solutions for the RV Industry

News

US Marshals arrest West Virginia man in fatal bar shooting

News

‘Democracy prevailed’ — President-elect Biden aims to unify divided nation

Chesapeake

COVID-19 not first pandemic in Chesapeake woman’s life

News

Fighting litter — South Point resident turns daily walks into trash pickup

Ashland, KY

A rolling tribute

COVID-19

West Virginia governor is among first to get vaccine

COVID-19

Lawrence County now has had over 3,000 COVID-19 cases

News

5 years and counting: Ex-treasure hunter still stuck in jail

News

Biden-Harris clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm victory