Hot-shot Hicks ignites Lady Hornets’ victory

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — The Shooting Eye is an award-winning motion picture company.

After Monday night, they might want to think about making Abbey Hicks their poster figure.

Hicks zeroed in on the basket in the first quarter with four 3-pointers and scored 16 of her 26 points as the Coal Grove Lady Hornets jumped ahead early en route to a 73-35 rout of the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings.

“Hicks was able to find her shot. She’s been off the last couple of games,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Rick Roach said.

Hicks was joined by Addi Dillow who scored 28 points as the duo passed the eye chart test with 28-26 vision.

But Roach said the defense was a big reason for forcing turnovers and creating transition points.

“Our pressure hurt them. (Elli) Holmes is a tenacious defender and she is able to create havoc on the court,” said Roach. “(Kaleigh) Murphy had another double-double only this time it was for rebounding and assists instead of rebounding and scoring.”

With Hicks scoring her 16 points in the first quarter Coal Grove (7-1) took a commanding 31-13 lead. Kyle Thompson hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points in an effort to keep the Lady Vikings in the game.

Dillow scored 10 points in the second quarter and the defense limited Symmes Valley to just 8 points as the lead grew to 49-21 at the half.

Thompson finished with 9 points to lead the Lady Vikings (3-4).

Coal Grove recognized its two seniors Jaidyn Griffith and Dillow before the game and Roach said “both of them played really well.”

Sym. Valley 13 8 6 7 = 35

Coal Grove 31 18 12 12 = 73

SYMMES VALLEY (3-4): Jenna Malone 1 0 0-0 2, Morgan Lyons 1 0 0-0 2, Hailee Beckett 1 0 0-2 2, Jenna Ellison 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Casteel 0 1 0-0 3, Desiree Simpson 2 0 0-0 4, Enola Cade 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Thompson 3 1 0-3 9, Hailee Gordon 2 0 0-0 4, Kelsi Gothard 1 0 0-2 2, Alison Klaiber 0 0 0-0 0, Spring Ross 1 0 2-2 4. Totals: 13-48 2-9 35. 3-pt goals: 2. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (7-1): Kelsey Fraley 1 0 0-2 2, Elli Holmes 1 0 0-0 2, Addi Dillow 14 0 0-0 28, Kinsey Keeney 1 0 0-2 2, Laura Hamm 0 0 0-0 0, Katie Deeds 0 0 0-0 0, Alivia Noel 0 0 0-0 0, Autum Hicks 0 0 0-0 0, Kaleigh Murphy 2 0 1-2 5, Abbey Hicks 6 4 2-2 26, Rylee Harmon 0 0 0-2 0, Kenadee Keaton 1 0 0-0 2, Jaidyn Griffith 3 0 0-0 6. Totals: 33-83 3-10 73. 3-pt goals: 4. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.