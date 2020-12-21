John Boggs

April 8, 1934–Dec. 18, 2020

John Curtis Boggs, 86, of Wheelersburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at his home.

He was born April 8, 1934, in Paintsville, Kentucky, son of the late Omer and Anna Preston Boggs.

John is survived by his loving wife, Loretta Boggs; three children, Lori Ellen (Hossein) Mohebbian of Wheelersburg, John Curtis (Sherry) Boggs, Jr. of Roanoke, Virginia and James Alan (Miriam) Boggs of Marietta; five grandchildren, Justin (Michelle) Boggs of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Abby (Cullen) Reed of Roanoke, Virginia, Ben (Hannah) Boggs of Indianapolis, Indiana, Eric Mohebbian of Wheelersburg, and Maria Boggs of Denver, Colorado; and three great grandchildren, Elliott Boggs, Keenan Boggs and Chessa Reed.

Private services will be held due to COVID-19. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, OH. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, OH is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ironton City Schools, Attn: Patty Wade 105 South 5th Street, Ironton, OH 45638.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.