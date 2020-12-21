expand
Ad Spot

December 21, 2020

John Boggs

By Obituaries

Published 12:15 pm Monday, December 21, 2020

John Boggs

April 8, 1934–Dec. 18, 2020

 

John Curtis Boggs, 86, of Wheelersburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at his home.

He was born April 8, 1934, in Paintsville, Kentucky, son of the late Omer and Anna Preston Boggs.

John is survived by his loving wife, Loretta Boggs; three children, Lori Ellen (Hossein) Mohebbian of Wheelersburg, John Curtis (Sherry) Boggs, Jr. of Roanoke, Virginia and James Alan (Miriam) Boggs of Marietta; five grandchildren, Justin (Michelle) Boggs of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Abby (Cullen) Reed of Roanoke, Virginia, Ben (Hannah) Boggs of Indianapolis, Indiana, Eric Mohebbian of Wheelersburg, and Maria Boggs of Denver, Colorado; and three great grandchildren, Elliott Boggs, Keenan Boggs and Chessa Reed.

Private services will be held due to COVID-19. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, OH. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, OH is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ironton City Schools, Attn: Patty Wade 105 South 5th Street, Ironton, OH 45638.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

More News

Marjorie Stacey

Search for Greenup County man missing in plant collapse will continue for another month

Linda LaFon

Sandra Hey

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Christmas movie?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business

News

Search for Greenup County man missing in plant collapse will continue for another month

national

Portman: $77M in federal funds will help combat opioid addiction

News

Back to full staff: Solid waste district hopes to restart programs in 2021

News

Shop-With-A-Cop provides for 28 children

News

Pandemic doesn’t dampen spirit of giving

Lifestyles

ARTS AND CULTURE: Kevin Michael Brammer

News

Four Lawrence County projects in state budget

News

OVP Health Care to open new outpatient health center in Wheelersburg

News

Seniors, disabled can receive help with applications for heating

COVID-19

State COVID-19 map continues at mostly red

News

Rock Hill schools to host second night of Christmas lights on Friday

Ashland, KY

“Nutcracker” runs through Saturday at Paramount

News

GOP advance bill to halt collection of nuclear bailout money

News

City of Ironton joins OhioCheckbook.gov

News

Camping World and Lordstown Motors Partner to Establish Nationwide EV Service Network; Announce Plans to Develop Electric Solutions for the RV Industry

News

US Marshals arrest West Virginia man in fatal bar shooting

News

‘Democracy prevailed’ — President-elect Biden aims to unify divided nation

Chesapeake

COVID-19 not first pandemic in Chesapeake woman’s life

News

Fighting litter — South Point resident turns daily walks into trash pickup

Ashland, KY

A rolling tribute

COVID-19

West Virginia governor is among first to get vaccine

COVID-19

Lawrence County now has had over 3,000 COVID-19 cases

News

5 years and counting: Ex-treasure hunter still stuck in jail

News

Biden-Harris clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm victory