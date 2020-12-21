expand
December 21, 2020

Lois Martin

Published 11:29 am Monday, December 21, 2020

Lois Martin

Lois Jean Martin, 73, of Ironton, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Scott Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Martin family with arrangements.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

 

