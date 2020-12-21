expand
December 21, 2020

Marjorie Stacey

By Obituaries

Published 5:18 pm Monday, December 21, 2020

Marjorie Louise (Delong) Stacey, 84, of Pedro, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the King’s Daughter Medical Center.

A funeral service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastors Michelle and Brad Wright officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
To make online condolences to the Stacey family please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

