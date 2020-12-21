expand
December 21, 2020

Marshall lands 16 on All-Conference USA team

By Staff Reports

Published 8:01 pm Monday, December 21, 2020

Jason Corriher
Marshall Athletics

DALLAS – Conference USA released its all-conference and all-freshman teams on Monday and Marshall football found itself represented by 16 student-athletes.
The Thundering Herd had a league-high nine on the C-USA first team, led by quarterback Grant Wells, running back Brenden Knox, offensive linemen Cain Madden and Josh Ball, tight end Xavier Gaines, defensive end Darius Hodge, linebacker Tavante Beckett, defensive back Steven Gilmore and punt returner Talik Keaton.
Wells leads C-USA in passing yards (1,977) and passing touchdowns (18), Knox has 887 rushing yards and nine rushing TDs, with both operating behind an offensive line led by seniors Ball and Madden and alongside Gaines.
Beckett leads C-USA in tackles per game (10.0) and tops the nation in fumbles recovered (4).
Hodge is third in the league in sacks (6.5) and sixth in tackles for loss (9.0), while Gilmore is tied for second in passes defended (10).
Keaton ranks first in C-USA in punt returns with a 6.8 yard average.
Offensive lineman Alex Mollette was selected to the conference’s second team, followed by defensive tackle Jamare Edwards and defensive back Nazeeh Johnson.
Linebacker Eli Neal, defensive back Brandon Drayton and long snapper Zach Appio received honorable mention status.
Wells was also picked for the league’s All-Freshman team as was defensive tackle Immanuel Bush.
The league’s individual awards will be released Tuesday, December 22.
Marshall (7-2) is set to face Buffalo (5-1) Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET in the 2020 Camellia Bowl, a contest that will be carried by ESPN.

