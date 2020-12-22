Jerry Webb

Aug. 9, 1941–Dec. 9, 2020

Jerry Ray Webb age 79, of South Point, passed away at King’s Daughters Medical Center, in Ashland, Kentucky, on Dec. 9, 2020.

He was born on Aug. 9, 1941, to the late Rev. Homer and Audrey Saylers Webb.

He was the husband of Debbie Winters Webb and they were married for 48 years.

He was also survived by a sister Maxine (Jim) Brammer.

He was preceded by one brother Neal Webb.

He was a retired South Point school teacher.

He was a member of Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

A private graveside service was performed on Monday at Highland Memorial Gardens.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home assisted the family.